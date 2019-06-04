Don’t Believe the MSM! Huge Crowds Cheered the President

There was nothing in the way of anti-American protests, the President said, but he did see thousands of people cheering.

“As far as the protests I have to tell you because I commented on it yesterday. We left, the prime minister, the Queen, the royal family, there were thousands of people on the streets cheering and even coming over today, there were thousands of people cheering and then I heard that there were protests. I said where are the protests? I didn’t see the protests,” the President said.

He continued, “I saw a small protest and a lot of it is fake news…you see people waving the American flag, waving your flag, it was tremendous spirit and love, great love. It was an alliance. I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons, so it was fake news. Thank you.”

FLAWLESS SO FAR

Nigel Farage of the newly-formed Brexit Party said the visit so far has been flawless and there have been very few anti-Trump protests. It’s the usual suspects he said, including the “communists.” [In fact, Antifa is behind the Trump blimp]

Farage said the British people understand he is a very important man and the U.S. is very important.

The media ignored the HUGE CROWD chanting, “we love Trump,” “we love you Mr. President.”

The media over there is like ours and the people are as well. Some love Trump and some hate him. More dislike him in Britain because CNN is their main source of U.S. news, along with the biased BBC.

KHAN WHO STARTED THE NASTY EXCHANGES

The President was asked about Mayor Sadiq Khan. Trump responded by saying he is a negative force and has done a poor job as mayo. Khan should concentrate on his job. Trump kept his response short.

About Jeremy Corbyn, he said he refused to meet with him because he is negative and he — Trump — prefers to meet with people who get things done as opposed to people who “criticize.”

Karl Rove criticized the President responding at all and said he was “punching down.” We don’t agree that he should have ignored that, but many agree with Rove.

In a really fine moment, Theresa May spoke directly to Khan and Corbyn and gave a great answer.

Theresa May said her response to Mayor Khan and Jeremy Corbyn is the U.S.-U.K. relationship is one that ensures jobs and security and is very important. We should “cherish” it, “build” on it, and “one we should be proud of it.” She added that it “underpins our prosperity and our future.”

It was a huge vote of support for President Trump as President.

BREXIT

The President said he thought Brexit should probably happen and will happen. The President said he is committed to a tremendous trade deal with the U.K. once they are out of the U.K.

TRUMP PRAISED PM MAY

He praised Prime Minister Theresa May and said it was an “honor” working with her. He heartily praised the U.S.-U.K. alliance.