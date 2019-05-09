Don’t believe your lyin’ eyes! Wray lied about spying & hid evidence

This past week, we had to listen to FBI Director Christopher Wray parse words and claim the FBI doesn’t spy, it investigates. The disgraced former director James Comey added his two cents to say that the FBI did not spy. He has Chutzpah! Neither is telling the truth.

It’s no surprise Comey is lying. He’s the arrogant SOB who was behind the lying needed to get the spy warrant — illegally.

If you can stomach to watch .. Comey is doing a sh!tting his pants media tour!

Sorry Comey if it looks, sounds, & seems like spying … It’s spying!

Wray sold us out. He knows they spied and played the Comey euphemistic word game.

The FBI sent actual spies in. They sent spy Stefan Halper in and probably Azra Turk and Joseph Mifsud. All of these people are spies. The FBI got a spy warrant to spy on the President and they appear to have no basis for it.

The agency used foreign spies as reported a year ago by the NY Times, CNN, The Guardian, and others.

The FBI secured a spy warrant from the FISA court by lying.

THE SPY MEMORANDUM SEALED BY CHRISTOPHER WRAY

Two weeks ago, Christopher Wray sealed most of the Kavalec Memo for 25 years. The memo is key because it proves the dossier was a fraud and the FBI lied. If you don’t know the story, you need to.

When spy warrants were sought against Carter Page — who is not at all what the FBI portrayed — the Steele dossier was misportrayed to the FISA court. The majority of the evidence was the dossier which was unverified opposition research paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Clinton-controlled DNC.

They Lied About It to the FISA Judge

The Hill detailed how Steele was falsely described to the FISA judge. This information was given to the DOJ Inspector General in early May. His dossier was strictly political but FISA judges were not told:

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec’s written account of her Oct. 11, 2016, meeting with FBI informant Christopher Steele shows the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded British intelligence operative admitted that his research was political and facing an Election Day deadline.

They Knew the Dossier Was Political Garbage Meant to Affect the Election!

Despite knowing the dossier was political, ten days after they found out, the FBI swore on the FISA warrant used to spy on Carter Page that Christopher Steele had no knowledge that what he was doing political opposition research or that it was meant to interfere with the election.

From Investors Business Daily:

“Steele was approached by an identified U.S. person, who indicated that a U.S.-based law firm had hired the identified U.S. person to conduct research regarding (Trump’s) ties to Russia.”

The footnote goes on to say that “the identified U.S. person never advised (Steele) as to the motivation behind the research into (Trump’s) ties to Russia. The FBI speculates that the identified U.S. person was likely looking for information that could be used to discredit (Trump’s) campaign.”

Does anyone see “Clinton” or “DNC” or “opposing presidential campaign” mentioned?

Instead, the footnote [page16] is full of weasel words. The FBI “speculates” that he “was likely” looking for information that “could discredit” Trump.

In other words, the FBI lied on the warrant. They clearly knew ten days before they secured the warrant the Steele knew it was politically-motivated opp research to influence the election. They pretended to speculate for the benefit of the judge when they knew for certain what the dossier was.

Wray Decided to Hide the Evidence

Stunningly, Christopher Wray CLASSIFIED most of the document that would prove the dossier was a fake and sealed it for 25 years. Investigative reporter John Solomon writes:

Nonetheless, the FBI is doing its best to keep much of Kavalec’s [informant’s] information secret by retroactively claiming it is classified, even though it was originally marked unclassified in 2016…

…Everything else in the memo was redacted. The FOIA notes contain this explanation for the redactions: “Classified by FBI on 4/25/2019 — Class: SECRET.”

In other words, the FBI under Director Christopher Wray classified the document as “secret” just a few days ago. To add injury to insult, the FBI added this hopeful note: “Declassify on 12/31/2041.” That would be 25 years after the 2016 election.

The obvious reason for Wray to do this is to protect the FBI and the men who lied illegally to the FISA court. But who knows. We’ll have to live to 12/31/41 to find out.

FUNNY, HOW CLAPPER IS TELLING THE TRUTH

Even James Clapper admits the agents spied on the Trump campaign. The spying appears to be poorly predicated.

