Don’t Mention Rats the ‘Size of Cats’ Infest Baltimore You Racist

According to Democrats and their media, it is racist to complain about a politician if s/he’s Black and it’s racist to notice some parts of a city are rat-infested. We can’t let Democrats get away with this lie any longer. It’s time to fight back.

Benny interviewed people about Baltimore without discussing politics.

On being ‘Rat Infested’: – *Every* person I spoke with *confirmed* that the district was rat infested

– This man told me that rats the “size of cats” run through his house regularly

– One woman told me rats have “taken over” her neighborhood

– One called it a “plague of rats” pic.twitter.com/Sccxl2qRjh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2019

On trash in Rep. Cummings’ district: – There is trash everywhere

– Filth & garbage piled up high in the street

– One building had a big sign that begged ‘DO NOT PUT TRASH HERE’ – below the signs were piles of rotting refuse

– Constituents blamed the trash for the rat infestation pic.twitter.com/UpIqJSCWsC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2019

One home had a 30 foot tree growing from the basement right through the roof. You could see it from the street. How long has this home been abandoned for a tree to take over the entire house and add *another* story? It was very sad. pic.twitter.com/gwAqpS4gko — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2019

Other blocks were just eerie. Row after row of abandoned shells of houses. No signs of life or occupancy anywhere. Just like the people who lived there had vanished. In a way – they have. pic.twitter.com/of2EvLZvEk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2019

SOON: We will be publishing video of this day @TPUSA.

It will feature one thing & one thing only: The voice of people who live in Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district.

That is all.

These are the voices we should be caring most about in this debate.

Because they tell the truth.

Ready? pic.twitter.com/CnKof6Oycp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2019

Why are we taking in the world’s poor when we don’t take care of our own???

Let’s not forget Mayor Pugh touring the district and complaining that she could smell the rats.

FLASHBACK: Fox 45 news report in September 2018 with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh: Mayor Pugh: “What the hell? We should just take all this shit down.” “Whoa, you can smell the rats.” pic.twitter.com/BqhsL2Dsx7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2019

Trump is right. Baltimore is a mess. pic.twitter.com/7XIaLlWufj — Amschel Merovich (@AmschelMerovich) July 29, 2019

Do you know what happened to the $1.8 billion sent to Baltimore as “stimulus?”

The Obama administration allocated $1.8 billion of its 2009 stimulus to Baltimore, including $26.5 million to address crime prevention, $26 million to revamp abandoned properties and $9.5 million to address homelessness.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, which conducted an analysis of the investment in 2015 after Obama decried Republicans for stiff-arming attempts to make “massive investments in urban communities,” the city received $1.8 billion, with $8.4 million going to a single zip code.

In 2015 the Obama administration sent $1.8 billion to #Baltimore as ‘stimulus money.’ None of that money made it to people in need. That same year Baltimore’s murder rate skyrocketed to a rate magnitudes greater than the national average. pic.twitter.com/yubztm23Yy — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 29, 2019