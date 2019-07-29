Don’t Mention Rats the ‘Size of Cats’ Infest Baltimore You Racist

According to Democrats and their media, it is racist to complain about a politician if s/he’s Black and it’s racist to notice some parts of a city are rat-infested. We can’t let Democrats get away with this lie any longer. It’s time to fight back.

Benny interviewed people about Baltimore without discussing politics.

Why are we taking in the world’s poor when we don’t take care of our own???

Let’s not forget Mayor Pugh touring the district and complaining that she could smell the rats.

Do you know what happened to the $1.8 billion sent to Baltimore as “stimulus?”

The Obama administration allocated $1.8 billion of its 2009 stimulus to Baltimore, including $26.5 million to address crime prevention, $26 million to revamp abandoned properties and $9.5 million to address homelessness.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, which conducted an analysis of the investment in 2015 after Obama decried Republicans for stiff-arming attempts to make “massive investments in urban communities,” the city received $1.8 billion, with $8.4 million going to a single zip code.

