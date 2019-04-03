Don’t tell this US scholar the Sultan of Brunei can’t stone gays

Homosexuality and adultery in Brunei will be punishable by flogging or death by stoning as of April 3, and at least one American Islamist scholar is pleased.

An American scholar of Islam publicly praised the Sultan of Brunei for instituting death by stoning for “rectum-sex enthusiasts” in accordance with Sharia law.

Daniel Haqiqatjou, a Harvard alumnus and scholar of Islam, wrote an article on social media Saturday in which he fawned over the Sultan of Brunei for instituting the death penalty for “rectum-sex enthusiasts,” the Daily Caller reported.

He urged other Muslim countries to follow suit. Haqiqatjou founded the Alasna Institute, which provides training in Islamic apologetics, and has been featured in articles on CNN, The Washington Post, Al Jazeera, The Atlantic, and First Things.

“If you have had a rough week or are feeling down in the dumps, I have just the news to cheer you up. The Muslim country of Brunei is implementing hudud to crack down on sodomites and fornicators!” Haqiqatjou wrote on his website MuslimSkeptic, using the Arabic word meaning “punishments mandated by God.”

Well, we have an update now!

THE SCHOLAR’S RESPONSE TO CRITICISM

The U.S. scholar knows he offended the right and left so he addressed it. It gets WORSE!

“Conservative outlets are not happy with my recent article praising Brunei’s re-institution of hudud. Those saying that I’m pals with the right-wing or that I’m catering to the right wing must be living on a different planet,” the professor wrote.

He thinks disagreeing with him makes us anti-Islam and anti-Muslim. “As I have said over and over again, the liberal secular project is bipartisan. When it comes to those aspects of Islam that contradict liberal secularism, the left and the right are equally anti-Islam and anti-Muslim,” he wrote.

The good professor turns against the left in this post and so will all who are like him. The left is making a pact with the devil.

He writes, “The only reason the left appears to be more friendly to Muslims is that the left promotes and partners with a small minority of Muslims who water down Islam and reject the non secular, illiberal aspects of Islam. But the left doesn’t care about (and sometimes attacks) those Muslims who actually follow and are devoted to Islam fully. Plenty of examples of this when Obama was president but people have short memories.”

Christians are pathetic

Then he calls Christians “pathetic,” and he might be right about that, but not because we don’t want to hurt gay people. “Also, aren’t these Christian conservatives pathetic?” he writes. “They have let the liberal project destroy their religion and now they want Muslims to join them. Less than a decade ago, sodomy was a crime on the books in many parts of the US. Now sodomites own them. All it took was a few years and a couple of TV shows with gay characters for these losers to throw their religion under the bus. Two millennia of sexual ethics and ecclesiastical tradition all unceremoniously dumped because of “Will and Grace” and “Modern Family. What a joke.” Christian conservatives don’t expect Muslims to agree on sodomy, but they can’t condone hurting people who practice it.