Doomsday says Red Francis! Global Carbon Taxes Now, He Demands

Red Francis, a kindly and well-intentioned Pope, declared on Friday that carbon pricing is essential to prevent the inevitable doomsday scenario. The misguided Pope wants global taxation. He also told energy executives to get off fossil fuels quickly and to heed [the one-sided] scientific findings.

We at The Sentinel do not trust Pope Francis to decide what’s right on climate change.

GLOBAL CARBON PRICING IS ESSENTIAL

Pope Francis said on Friday that carbon pricing is “essential” to stem global warming.

According to Reuters, in an address to energy executives at the end of a two-day meeting, he also called for “open, transparent, science-based and standardized” reporting of climate risk and a “radical energy transition” away from carbon to save the planet.

Carbon pricing, via taxes or emissions trading schemes, is used by many governments to make energy consumers pay for the costs of using the fossil fuels that contribute to global warming and to spur investment in low-carbon technology, Reuters reported.

Hysterical Pope

Francis the Red has said the ecological crisis “threatens the very future of the human family”.

“For too long we have collectively failed to listen to the fruits of scientific analysis, and doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain,” Francis said. Discussion of climate change and energy transition must be rooted in “the best scientific research available today”.

The problem with his statements is other opinions are not allowed and the only answer these people have is conservation. They have no proof that is what is needed nor do they have proof this isn’t the normal way of things. These ‘scientists,’ infused in politics, do not know to what degree humans contribute.

“Faced with a climate emergency, we must take action accordingly, in order to avoid perpetuating a brutal act of injustice towards the poor and future generations,” he said.

“We do not have the luxury of waiting for others to step forward, or of prioritizing short-term economic benefits.”

It’s alarming to see the CEOs of fossil fuel companies respond to the hysteria in a hysterical way.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said after the meeting that “the world needs to take urgent action to get us on a more sustainable path and it is critical that everyone plays their part – companies and investors, governments and individuals”.

CLIMATE CHANGE, THE TERM THAT CANNOT BE DEBATED

All our ‘proof’ of global warming, now discussed under the anodyne ‘climate change,’ comes from computer models. Those come from the IPCC.

The IPCC First Assessment Report (AR) was published in 1990. In over 25 years they have not bothered to verify and validate their models. It is not a scientific organization, but a political faction attempting to extract money from the American public and the EU. [Also, verification and validation are a major problem with US EPA models.]

Garbage in, garbage out. Red Francis has been hoodwinked.

The term climate change now substitutes for global warming because there has been no substantial global warming in twenty years. There is another reason. How do you debate climate change? Of course, it’s changing.

The leftists don’t want a debate, they want power. They are looking to control the energy of the world and take down freedom and capitalism.