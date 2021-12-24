Dossier Lawyer Marc Elias Will Sue GOP Under the 14th Amendment

















The former Perkins Coie attorney Marc Elias, who is tied to the Hillary-DNC-dossier, plans to sue Republicans using the 14th Amendment, something Democrats have talked about for months.

Elias tweeted: “I am making clear that members of Congress who engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States are not eligible to serve in Congress. The fact that this is so triggering to the GOP speaks volumes.”

Elias is the lawyer who goes from state to state suing Republicans. Perhaps his most absurd case was the lawsuit against Claudia Tenney, the New York Representative from District 22.

THE J6 AND THE 14TH AMENDMENT

This plan is the nexus to the J6 Committee and the reason the riot/rally is being called an insurrection. To any sane, clear-headed person, the J6 riot was only a riot. That’s not to excuse it. Riots are unacceptable and it was violent, however, it was in no way an insurrection. No one has been charged for insurrection or sedition.

The people who should be charged are all Democrats, especially Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. George Soros should be added to the list while we’re at it.

I am making clear that members of Congress who engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States are not eligible to serve in Congress. The fact that this is so triggering to the GOP speaks volumes. https://t.co/R0QEUDnmZo — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 22, 2021

HE HAS A PLAN AND IT THAT PROBABLY TIES TO J6

Earlier in the week, he said there needs to be a serious discussion about section 3 of the 14th Amendment. He wanted to trigger Republicans and he’s serious about this, then he mocks them for being triggered. Elias is a very evil man.

The J6 Committee is looking to frame Republicans who are even remotely tied to the riot. The big catch, of course, is Donald Trump. Surely, you see how evil these people are now.

This tweet has completely triggered the GOP and right-wing. They are losing their minds over the idea that the Constitution might actually be followed. https://t.co/tDAlSBGuEB — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 23, 2021

They mean to win by keeping Republicans from serving or at least denigrating them to the point that they can’t serve.

The 14th amendment, Section 3, gives Congress authority to bar certain public officials who take part in insurrection or rebellion from holding office.

The section was aimed at former Confederates as a way to prevent them from holding office after the Civil War, though it doesn’t specifically name them. “The language in Section 3 applies to anybody who has made an oath to the Constitution and then violates that oath,” Eric Foner, an award-winning historian, and professor at Columbia University told The Washington Post. “It’s pretty simple.”

It’s not so different from the two absurd impeachments of Donald Trump and Rod Rosenstein’s near-efforts to frame Donald Trump under the 25th amendment.

These leftists will do anything to win.

Fourteenth Amendment

Section 3

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Amdt14.S3.1 Disqualification from Holding Office

Amdt14.S3.1.1 Disqualification Clause

