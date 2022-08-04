OPINIONS ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR

Doubting Medical Cancel Culture:

Do Treatments for COVID and Vaccine Injury Actually Exist?

By Paul Dowling

Disclaimer: Statements by the author of this article are not medical advice. Do not use the information in this article to treat any health issue without first consulting your regular doctor.

“In addition to the corruption of the [medical] Journals, we must note the widespread disinformation campaign as regards this safe and effective medication [that is Hydroxychloroquine]. While we don’t blame individual journalists or publishers, in the aggregate, it is breathtaking that the overwhelming news regarding HCQ [HydroxyChloroQuine] is positive, and yet it is almost impossible to find any good news in the American media.

For example, at approximately the same time, The Lancet and the NEJM [New England Journal of Medicine] and JAMA [Journal of the American Medical Association] published their retracted and possibly criminal studies, one of the oldest and most prestigious Journals in the world, the Indian Journal of Medical Research published very good news regarding HCQ. Few have heard of this study because the mainstream press has ignored it.” – Dr. Simone Gold, M.D., J.D., of America’s Frontline Doctors, in her book, I Do Not Consent: My Fight Against Medical Cancel Culture.

Medical Mischief

No sooner had President Trump exclaimed the wonders of Hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 than the American media began its pushback campaign to discredit this treatment for COVID; it was therapeutic that would eventually prove to be a lifesaving cure for many afflicted with the disease.

Per Dr. Simone Gold, “On March 20, a day after Trump mentioned the drug, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the powerful and media-savvy director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), answered ‘no’ when asked if he thought HCQ had promise. . .. Never mind that the treatment’s safe and effective use has been voluminously documented. . .. HCQ was only subject to a shifting consensus in the days and weeks after Donald Trump publicly acknowledged its use as an effective treatment.”

Art Moore corroborates the fact that “[i]n the early spring of 2020, in contrast to his current stance, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was amenable to treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine before it became known as ‘the Trump drug.’ Eventually, Fauci was regularly contradicting the president regarding hydroxychloroquine.”

Eventually, Dr. Vladimir Zelanko would achieve hero status by saving many lives based on his medical protocols, devised to help doctors in the treatment of COVID patients. Zelenko’s protocol of “hydroxychloroquine, the popular antibiotic azithromycin, and zinc sulfate – along with other combinations of drugs, such as ivermectin – has been adopted by more than 1,000 physicians around the world, along with America’s Frontline Doctors.”

It is nothing less than villainous that Dr. Fauci – who does not see patients and is, therefore, out of touch with medical reality on the ground – deigns to know better than expert medical practitioners on the front lines of medicine what is helpful to actual patients.

Dr. Zelenko Helps Patients Nationwide with His New Protocols

Ultimately, Dr. Zelenko would find it necessary to help patients, who could not gain access to Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin, by developing his own cocktail of established dietary supplements to boost the immune system, as well as to attack COVID that may already be lurking in one’s system. Zelenko did this by utilizing over-the-counter supplements that could be taken without a prescription. Zelenko’s health supplement, Z-Stack, is marketed as a multivitamin and helps block or reduce the replication of viruses to prevent – and in some instances possibly treat – COVID before the virus becomes problematic.

Also offered by Dr. Zelenko is a children’s version of his Z-Stack and a product he has named Z-DTOX, which is used to remove toxicity from the immune system in an effort to prevent health issues down the road. The ingredients include EGCG, an extract of green tea that “is a powerful zinc Ionophore (zinc delivery system)”; N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), which is “a supplement form of cysteine [that] may prevent blood clots and is an antioxidant”; Zinc, which is “critical for immune cell development,” since many “enzymes in the body rely on zinc”: Vitamin C, for the “repair of tissue and the enzymatic production of certain neurotransmitters”; and Vitamin D, for “increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate,” among other things.

Zelenko has said that this formula is for people who are “concerned they may have a weakened immune system from an immune deficiency, struggle with a healthy lifestyle, or may suffer from adverse vaccine side effects.”

America’s Frontline Doctors Offer to Help Patients as Well

America’s Frontline Doctors offer information relating to preventive and treatment protocols using Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Quercetin, and EGCG. Helpful information with regard to Hydroxychloroquine is also posted, as well as information about Ivermectin.

And there is an impressive page on the website that says, “Calling All Freedom Loving Americans! Across our great nation, Doctors, Nurses, and Pharmacists are having their rights stripped away by the corrupt state and government actors. We’re here to stand up for your rights to practice safe, effective medicine. . ..

The time is now to band together and take action in defense of our Constitutional Medical Rights.” Then, after putting out a call to Doctors, Nurses, and Pharmacists to join them, there is a call for “Future Clinic Patients” that asks, “Are you a patient seeking access to healthcare without Big Pharma’s influence? We will be opening clinics across the country in the near future. Join the waitlist now.” There is a button to click on for anyone who is interested in finding a doctor from the Freedom Alliance of healthcare professionals.

Do Your Own Research to Find Options for Obtaining Life-Saving Therapeutics

There are now online pharmacies that are supplying Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin to customers as over-the-counter medications. This is due to the fact that, in some jurisdictions, these drugs do not require a prescription. While some suppliers may need about a month to get your order to your doorstep, others can get their product to you in only three or four days.

Do your own research, and know that it is best practice to order soon after having found a supplier. Big Tech’s allies in the world of Medical Cancel Culture are hunting down HCQ and Ivermectin suppliers with vigor and interfering with their businesses on a regular basis. Therefore, it is not unheard of for suppliers to change web addresses or to put up new websites on a regular basis.

For the best search results, this author highly recommends using the Tor browser and, once your search page opens, change your search location (on the left, beneath the browser icon, which is currently that of DuckDuckGo) to a country outside the USA – such as Romania or Austria. Google, and other corporatist browsers, are less than helpful when it comes to searching for actual suppliers of HCQ or Ivermectin.

So, happy hunting in the search for health and wellness. And be sure to consult a licensed medical doctor or another healthcare provider along the way.

