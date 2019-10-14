Doug Collins Explains the Trump Impeachment-Kangaroo Court

The representative from Georgia, Doug Collins, is an American hero. He has been outspoken in explaining what these hearings are meant to do.

Ranking member Collins discussed the specific strategy behind the Pelosi-Schiff-Lawfare impeachment effort with Maria Bartiromo.

Collins explains why Adam Schiff is holding hearings behind closed doors. They want to be able to selectively leak out information that supports the Democrat narrative of impeachment, while also hiding the evidence that refutes the false foundation on which it is built.

Speaker Pelosi won’t let the House vote on “impeachment proceedings” or give the president the due process all citizens deserve. Her tactics are un-democratic and un-American. https://t.co/5UjUrzWWQv — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 9, 2019

Rep. Doug Collins calls out Democrats’ “kangaroo court” for denying a fair processhttps://t.co/wbbUFTb8X0 pic.twitter.com/yoaQVWdjNC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2019

This is so true:

The democrats are trying to impeach President Trump for Ukrainian political foreign policy the Democrats originally initiated…. Hey, but you do you. 😉 pic.twitter.com/P2R7o5AS6q — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 14, 2019

Rep. Mark Meadows, one of the leaders in exposing the corruption in government spoke with Maria Bartiromo. Meadows discusses what he knows of the documents provided to Inspector General Horowitz for his pending release of the FISA investigation. Meadows predicts the IG report will be a “scathing rebuke” of the FBI; however, Meadows also predicts the accountability aspect will only end with recommendations for FISA process changes.

We predict that too. Every report Horowitz does whitewashes the culprits in the conclusion.