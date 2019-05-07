Doug Jones Agrees with “Kill Them Now or Later” Rep but Prefers Lying

The “Kill them now or kill them later” state representative Rodgers described a phone call with Doug Jones in which he told him not to express his opinion of abortions in public. While Jones said he agrees with him about killing the babies, it hurts his campaign to say it out loud.

Jones agrees with him — kill them now or later — but he wants Rodgers to lie the way he does.

“He called me twice. He told me, “Doug, John, I know you’re right but I got to come out against you.” I said, “Okay.” I said, “Fine, if it’s going to help your campaign, do that.”

Jones apparently yelled at Rodgers in a second call and told him to be quiet because he was hurting his chances. Jones agrees but he has to verbally come out against it.

Details of “Kill ’em now or kill ’em later” AL Rep. Rodgers’ phone call with @DougJones “He called me twice. He told me, “Doug, John, I know you’re right but I got to come out against you.” I said, “Okay.” I said, “Fine, if it’s going to help your campaign, do that.” Listen 🔊 pic.twitter.com/sB03ugkwrn — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 6, 2019

Does it come as a surprise to anyone that the man funded by the likes of Hillary PACs and MoveOn thinks it’s okay to kill the babies if they are not wanted?

This is what Rodgers said originally during a debate on the state House floor:

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) on abortion: “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later” pic.twitter.com/dxPg6X759h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019