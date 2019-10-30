Dr. Baden Says Epstein’s Death Was More Consistent With Homicide

Famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden appeared on Fox & Friends this morning at the request of Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, who is concerned that if Jeffrey was murdered, other people might be at risk.

The disgraced millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan federal prison cell in August, bore signs of homicide despite an official ruling that he killed himself, a famed forensic pathologist revealed to “Fox & Friends” in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

Epstein’s brother asked Baden to observe the autopsy and both he and the doctor who performed the autopsy felt they needed more information to determine a cause of death. He was surprised the cause of death was changed from ‘pending further information’ to ‘suicide.’

Baden believes Epstein’s death is more consistent with homicide, especially given the circumstances.

The camera in the cell was not functioning nor was the one outside his cell. Both guards fell asleep and no one was monitoring him. His roommate was moved out two days before. In his fifty years as a pathologist, he had never seen anything like this.

“I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,” the 85-year-old medical pioneer told Fox News.

He also agreed that breaking three hyoid bones in his throat is consistent with a tremendous amount of pressure and homicide.

Epstein’s brother feels he’s getting the run-around and wants to know who and what the DNA results showed on the strips of sheets he allegedly used to hang himself.