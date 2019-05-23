Dr. Ben Carson gives the PERFECT response to a nasty Ilhan

The attacks on HUD Secretary Ben Carson during this week’s hearing about housing for illegal aliens were vicious. The Democrats called his decision to evict illegal aliens and give the housing to poor Americans, “despicable.”

They mocked him and tried to set him up, but he is clearly following the law. If they don’t like it, they can pass a new law. But, for now, citizens get the housing and it’s illegal to put illegal aliens in subsidized housing.

Illegal aliens have been exploiting a loophole to get the housing. Dr. Carson will properly interpret the law and they will have six months to leave.

Freshman congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a little commie friend of commie Ilhan, tore into him, first offering false flattery, and then trying to pin him into a corner.

He dodged artfully.

CLIP: Complete exchange between Rep. Pressley and Secretary Carson.@SecretaryCarson: “Reclaiming my time.”@RepPressley: “You don’t get to do that.” Carson: “Oh.”@RepMaxineWaters: “The time belongs to the gentle lady.” pic.twitter.com/HFlS749tji — CSPAN (@cspan) May 21, 2019

Disrespectful Ilhan Omar, never letting an opportunity to be nasty pass her by, jumped into the fray afterward.

Not sure he was fully awake, maybe he meant to reclaim his time back to sleep. https://t.co/t25Pta8bVY — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 22, 2019

Dr. Carson then gave a perfect response.

Since you brought it up… I know what it’s like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb. I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people, even those she doesn’t recognize as having a right to life. https://t.co/BRl3ibSKM3 — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 22, 2019

He discussed it with Tucker Carlson.