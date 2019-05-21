Dr. Carson torched at the hearing but he’s moving ahead

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is helping poor Americans and enforcing the law with a new HUD rule the left hates. Instead of foreigners here illegally getting free housing, HUD will provide housing for homeless Americans.

75 percent of Americans eligible for housing assistance – many of whom are children, seniors, or persons living with a disability – are prevented from receiving the financial aid to which they are legally entitled.

In fact, millions of qualified American families are stuck on waiting lists that have unending queues – the average of which stretch on for years.

In Los Angeles, Calif., the waiting list is more than four years long. In Miami-Dade County, Florida, thousands have been waitlisted since July 2008 – more than a decade. In other localities, such as Orange County, California, and Orlando, Florida, Since 2015, public housing authorities have decided to simply close their waiting list and abandon new applications altogether.

Despite these waiting lists for American citizens, there are an estimated 32,000 households occupied by people in the country illegally, who have no right to be getting taxpayer assistance. This is 32,000 households that could be occupied by American citizens who qualify for the assistance but cannot get it.

In effect, thousands of Americans are being discriminated against in favor of people who are here illegally – or are unlawfully receiving taxpayer aid they do not deserve and should not be getting.

After HUD Secretary Ben Carson investigated and discovered HUD is not allowed to use federal funds for people in the country illegally, he decided to follow the law. Illegal aliens will be evicted and poor Americans will move in. Illegal aliens will be given adequate time to find housing.

It’s the moral and right thing to do with subsidized housing.

A number of these illegals have skirted the law by living with a citizen, some are living with American babies [anchor babies].

If Congress doesn’t like the way the Secretary plans to enforce the law, they can pass a new law. In the meantime, it’s not their call.

HUD’s new rule requires all residents living in HUD-supported housing who are under the age of 62 to be screened using the SAVE system of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

THE LEFT IS INFURIATED

The left has been attacking Dr. Carson over the rule and the hearing today was contentious.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) called Carson’s proposal “despicable” as it would remove children who may be American citizens or legal residents from public housing.

“Quite frankly, I find it despicable,” she said.

She doesn’t have a problem with the tens of thousands of poor Americans, some who are veterans, with children who wait four years for housing. That’s not despicable apparently.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) railed that Carson’s proposal is “shameful” and “immoral.”

“We have a very substantial affordable housing crisis, and there are two ways to approach it. Continue to throw money at it, which has been done for a long time without solving the problem, or ask yourself why do you have that problem of escalating prices,” Carson responded.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) asked him about the “disparity in REO [real-estate owned] rates” for FHA mortgages. He’s not a real estate agent and didn’t know the term. He thought she said ‘Oreo’, so, all day, the left-wing media and social media mocked Dr. Carson. They say the term is one he should have known but it has nothing to do with illegal aliens living in housing meant for poor Americans.