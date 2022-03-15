Dr. Fauci Hopes We Won’t Forget Lessons – Dr. Paul Did!

After a too-brief hiatus, medical dictator, Dr. Anthony Fauci is back. Dr. Fauci interviewed on CNBC after Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla insisted on a Sunday News show that we need a 4th booster this year and will likely need annual shots with boosters in the future.

It smacked of a tag team.

Fauci hopes the world will not forget lessons from a ‘catastrophic experience’.

Fauci didn’t predict the future but came close.

“The answer is: We don’t know. I mean, that’s it,” Fauci told CNBC when asked what may come next for Covid-19 vaccinations. Given the durability of protection from the shots, “it is likely that we’re not done with this when it comes to vaccines,” he said.

China has just locked down 50 million people because of a COV surge. They still see lockdowns as the answer. Will they send some carriers to the US as human bioweapons? They allowed it two years ago.

“Everybody wants to return to normal, everybody wants to put the virus behind us in the rearview mirror, which is, I think, what we should aspire to,” said Fauci.

While he acknowledged “we are going in the right direction” as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths decline after the omicron surge, he pointed out “we have gone in the right direction in four other variants” before the pandemic took a devastating turn.

SENATOR RAND PAUL LEARNED SOME LESSONS

Senator Paul introduced an amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci’s job. He said no one person should have this much power.

The amendment would eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). It would decentralize it. In that way, no one person can act as “dictator-in-chief” in the name of public health, the senator said.

Paul’s amendment would reorganize NIAID by breaking it down into three separate national research institutes, all with their own director, including the National Institute of Allergic Diseases, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and the National Institute of Immunologic Diseases.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson, in particular, is that no one person should be deemed ‘dictator-in-chief,’” Paul said in a statement announcing the amendment. “No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans.”

PFIZER’S WORRIED ABOUT THE MONEY

“I am concerned,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday morning about the lack of new federal funding. He noted that because vaccine boosters and antiviral pills are only cleared through Emergency Use Authorization, the government is the only allowed purchaser.

“So if the government doesn’t have money, nobody can get the vaccine,” Bourla said.

The pandemic has been a moneymaker for them.

