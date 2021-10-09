Dr. Kory claims up to 200 members of Congress have used ivermectin

Dr. Kory of Frontline Doctors claims members of Congress, their families, and staffers have been treated with ivermectin. Dr. Kory says he got it from a source in the know.

We can’t say. We’re simply reporting. If true, it would be unsurprising. The peasants can’t get ivermectin because politicians say it doesn’t work and they’ve essentially banned it.

It wouldn’t be unusual for Congress to get whatever benefits we don’t. They also often exempt themselves from their own onerous rules and laws.

We really should have data before we believe this, but it’s interesting.


