Dr. Malone on the Possible US Role in the Development of Coronavirus

Over a year ago, Project Veritas broke a bombshell story that received little attention. The story can still be found on the website titled “Military Documents About Gain of Function Contradict Fauci Testimony Under Oath.” With the revelations we have now, Dr. Robert Malone decided to unearth it. It tells a story of the US role in the development of coronavirus.

Dr. Malone asked Project Veritas for the underlying documents and did receive them. Central to the story is a report to the Department of Defense Inspector General written by U.S. Marine Corp Major Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow.

Caveat: This requires further corroboration.

Project Veritas reported that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018 for gain function funding for bat-borne coronaviruses under the name Project Defuse. DARPA rejected it over safety concerns and the gain of function research moratorium. Allegedly, Dr. Fauci, NIAID and NIH, went ahead with it anyway and then lied about it.

Major Murphy’s report below details the grave concerns over the COVID-19 gain of function program, concealment of documents, suppression of curatives like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and the mRNA vaccines.

As the government admits the coronavirus resulted from a lab leak, these documents become all the more critical. According to the allegations made in this report dated August 13, 2021, the US government was directly and extensively involved in creating this virus, in cooperation with the WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology).

Dr. Malone retyped the cover letter and the report, but you should visit Dr. Malone’s substack for the rest of the story.

Cover Letter:

From: Murphy, Joseph P. Maj USMC, DARPA, DIRO (USA)

To: Capt xxxxx,

Thanks for responding

I’m reaching out to communicate some information relative to COVID that I don’t believe xxxxx or your director is aware of. You probably saw earlier this week that more official documents linking NHI and EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology were published by The Intercept. I came across additional incriminating documents and produced an analysis shortly after leaving DARPA last month. This report was routed to the DOD IG office.

I’m unsure whether the significance of what I communicated is understood by those that received the report. Decisions with regards to the vaccines do not appear to be informed by analysis of the documents. The main points being that SARS-CoV-2 matches the SARS vaccine variants the NIH-EcoHealth program was making in Wuhan; that the DOD rejected the program proposal because vaccines would be ineffective and because the spike proteins being inserted into the variants were deemed too dangerous (gain-of-function): and that the DOD now mandates vaccines that copy the spike protein previously deemed too dangerous. To m e .and to those who informed my analysis, this situation meets no goorabort criteria with regards to the vaccines until the toxicity of the spike protein can be investigated. There’s also information within the documents about which drugs effectively treat the program’s SARS-CoVs.

Thus why I’m reaching out. I’m trying to help aid leadership grapple with the vaccines and the mandate with as much information as is available. I wanted to push this information your way.

Several of the documents referenced in the IG report have since been downgraded. Please reach out to me with questions.

V/R,

Major Joe Murphy USMC Marine Program Liaison

Office of Naval Research

The Report:

1) SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine, or its precursor virus. It was created by an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), as suggested by the reporting surrounding the lab leak hypothesis. The details of this program have been concealed since the pandemic began. These details can be found in the EcoHealth Alliance proposal response, + the DARPA’ PREEMPT program broad Agency Announcement (BAA HR001180017, dated March 2018 – document not yet publicIy disclosed.

The contents of the proposed program are extremely detailed. Peter Daszak lays out step-by-step what the organization intends to do by phase and by location. The primary scientists involved, their roles, and their institutions are indicated. The funding plan for the WIV work is its own document. The reasons why no pharmaceutical interventions like masks and medical countermeasures like the mRNA vaccines do not work well can be extrapolated from the details. The reasons why the early treatment protocols work as curatives are apparent.

SARS-Cov-2’s form as it emerged is likely as a precursor, deliberately virulent, humanized recombinant SARSr-Cov that was to be reverse engineered into a live attenuated SARr-Cov bat vaccine. Its nature can be determined from analysis of its genome with the context provided by the EcoHealth Alliance proposal. Joining this analysis with US intelligence collections on Wuhan will aid this determination.

When synthesized with the Ecohealth Alliance proposal, US collections confirm Ecohealth Alliance was performing the work proposed. The analysts produce their reports in a vacuum absent the context the proposal provides. As a fellow at DARPA. I could see both, and can do the synthesis. For instance, WIV personnel identified in intelligence reports are named in the proposal, these people use the lexicon of the proposal in the collections, and the virus variants proposed for experimentation are identical to those gleaned by collections. Moreover, I am also privy to information obtained by congressional office investigators and by DRASTIC, which further corroborates that the program detailed in the BAA response was conducted until it was shut down in April 2020.

The purpose of the Ecohealth program, called ‘DEFUSE’ in the proposal, was to inoculate bats in the Yunnan China caves where confirmed SARS-CoV were found. Ostensibly, doing this would prevent another SARS-CoV pandemic: the bats’ immune systems would be reinforced to prevent a deadly SARS-CoV from emerging. The specific language used is “inoculate bats with novel chimeric polyvalent spike proteins to enhance their adaptive immune memory against specific high-risk viruses.” Being defense-related, it makes sense that EcoHealth submitted the proposal fi r s t to the Department of Defense, before it settled with NIH/NIAID. The BAA response is dated March 2018 and was submitted by Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance.

DARPA rejected the proposal because the work was too close to violating the gain-of-function (GOF) moratorium, despite what Peter Daszak says in the proposal (that the work would not). As is known, Dr. Fauci with NIAID did not reject the proposal.

The work took place at the WIV and at several sites in the US, identified in detail in the proposal.*

The EcoHealth Alliance response to the PREEMPT BAA is placed along with other proposal documents in the PREEMPT folder on the DARPA Biological Technologies Office UWICS (too s e c r e t share drive, address: Network/filer/BTO/CI Folder/PREEMPT)

This folder was empty for a year. The files, completely unmarked with classification or distribution data, were placed in this folder in July 2021, which conspicuously aligns with media reporting, my probing, and Senator Paul’s inquiry into NIH/NIAID gain of-function programs. The unmarked nature combined with the timing signals that the documents were being hidden. No files at DARPA go unmarked in classification or distribution, including proprietary documents. Furthermore, PREEMPT is an unclassified program.

The files are also now held by Marine Corps Intelligence Activity (MCIA). They are identified in the reference block above.

2. SARS-CoV-2, hereafter referred to as SARS-COV-WIV, is a synthetic spike protein chimera engineered to attach to human ACE2 receptors and inserted into a recombinant bat SARSr-CoV backbone. It is likely a live vaccine not yet engineered to a more attenuated state than the program sought to create with its final version. It leaked and spread rapidly because it was aerosolized so it could efficiently infect bats in caves, but it was not ready to infect bats yet, which i why it does not appear to infect bats. The reason the disease is so confusing is because it is less a virus than i t is engineered spike proteins hitch-hiking a ride on a SARSr-CoV quasi species swarm. The closer it is to the final live attenuated vaccine form, the more likely that it has been de-attenuating since initial escape in August 2019.

The utility of certain countermeasures can be extrapolated from the documents:

the team selected for SARSr-CoVs that were most monoclonal antibody and vaccine resistant.

It is not practical to inoculate bats directly with shots, nor can bats get respiratory infections from droplets, so the team developed an aerosol to deliver the inoculations directly into the caves. To ensure it worked well, they developed the aerosol against masked civets.

The proposal notes that interferon. Remdesivir, and chloroquine phosphate inhibit SARSr-CoV viral replication.

Because of its (now) known nature, the SARr-CoV-WIV’s illness is readily resolved with early treatment that inhibits the viral replication that spreads the spike proteins around the body (which induce a harmful overactive immune response as the body tries to clear the spikes from the ACE receptors). Many of the early treatment protocols ignored by the authorities work because they inhibit viral replication or modulate the immune response to the spike proteins, which makes sense within the context of what EcoHealth was creating. Some of these treatment protocols also inhibit the action of the engineered spike protein. For instance, Ivermectin (identified as curative in April 2020) works throughout all phases of illness because it both inhibits viral replication and modulates the immune response. Of note, chloroquine phosphate (Hydroxychloriquine, identified April 2020 as curative) is identified in the proposal as a SARSr-CoV inhibitor, as is interferon identified May 2020 as curative).

The gene-encoded, or mRNA, vaccines work poorly because they are synthetic replications of the already-synthetic SARSr-CoV-WIV spike proteins and possess no other epitopes. The mRNA instructs the cells to produce synthetic copies of the SARSr-CoV-WIV synthetic spike protein directly into the bloodstream, wherein they spread and produce the same ACE2 immune storm that the recombinant vaccine does. Many doctors in the country have identified that the symptoms of vaccine reactions mirror the symptoms of the disease, which corroborates with the similar synthetic nature and function of the respective spike proteins.

The vaccine recipient has no defense against the bloodstream entry, but their nose protects them from the recombinant spike protein quasi-species during “natural infection” (better termed as aerosolized inoculation)

Furthermore, the Ecohealth proposal states that a “vaccine approach lacks sufficient epitope coverage to protect against quasi-species of coronavirus.” Consequently, they were trying to make vaccines work by “targeted immune boosting via vaccine inoculators using chimeric polyvalent recombinant spike proteins.” The nature of using a spike protein vaccine with one epitope against a spike protein vaccine with quasi-species may explain the unusual (and potentially detrimental) antibody response amongst the vaccinated to the new COVID variants.* Fundamentally, the knowledge the proposal provides signals that the risk of Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE from vaccination should be evaluated with high priority, on top of the reality that single-epitope vaccines will have little effect against SARS-CoV-WIV. as indicated in the proposal.

The potential for SARSr-CoV-WIV to de-attenuate requires immediate attention. Live vaccines have been found to de-attenuate in the past.

If this is the case with SARS-CoV-WIV. then the mass vaccination campaign actually performs an accelerated gain-of-function for it. Since it is designed for bats off of a human-susceptible SARS-CoV, vaccinating humans against it actually gains its function back towards a more de-attenuated human-susceptible form. Improving the SARSr-CoV-WIv spike protein to gain robustness against monoclonal vaccines is one of the steps of the DEFUSE program. The mechanism to improve the SARSr-CoV-WIV spike protein (other than direct engineering) is to challenge it against animals that have spike protein-only antibodies. The attenuated virus will either die or adapt its form to neutralize the spike protein-only antibodies. The intent was to perform this task against humanized mice and then “batified” mice. Instead, it was done with the world’s population.

SARS-CoV-WIV is not meant to kill the bats, but to immunize them. This nature may explain its general harmlessness to most people, and its harmfulness to the old and co-morbid, who are in general more susceptible to vaccine reactions. The asymptomatic nature is also explained by the bat vaccine-intention of its creators (a good vaccine does not generate symptoms). Such effects would be expected of an immature vaccine, or a vaccine being reverse engineered from a more virulent form into attenuated form. The spike protein effect on ACE receptors exacerbates the harmfulness in accordance with age and comorbidity. The nature of SARSr-CoV-WIV’s deattenuation will also indicate future virulence, though knowing its nature at last neutralizes the threat as effective treatments can be applied with confidence.

3. DRASTIC and other scientists will clean up my description of SARS- CoV-WIV’s nature and progression within the DEFUSE program. This information is sufficient for an investigative report and more than enough to correct the existing pandemic strategy. Previously, the nation did not know itself, nor the adversary in the pandemic conflict. Now it knows both. The problem can be framed appropriately and specifically against a confirmed hypothesis. Limiting disease transmission can be dropped as the implied strategic end, as it is not the actual problem, nor is it actually feasible. The strategy will then align early treatment protocols and prophylaxis with the known curatives as Ways a n d means. This course of action will achieve the strategic end of clinical resolution for those that are susceptible to the adverse effects from SARSr-CoV-WIV inoculation.

4. I will inevitably be asked how I figured this out and how I discovered the documents. The pandemic response became the predominant focus of my fellowship efforts. DARPA worked a number of pandemic innovations and much of its team was familiar with biodefense. I had the opportunity to “sit in the back row” per se and observe and listen-in on the government’s efforts. My obligation-light fellowship also allowed me to observe and read the field. This observation grew in scope to the point that it became a series of reports, like a military scout would prepare when tasked to investigate a problem.

These reports served as iterative thinking against the problem over many months. Eventually, I arrived at a hypothesis that what leaked from the WIV could be a bat vaccine or its precursor. It was feasible that the US would try to avoid a SARS-CoV outbreak by stopping it at its source, not by halting its infections amongst people, but by halting its infections amongst the bats. Americans are creative, even if imprudent, and technologically confident enough to try it. This concept seemed to fit within the PREEMPT program construct as well, and DRASTIC had discovered that some earlier specimens within the USAID PREDICT program were obtained in Africa and sent to the WIV. Moreover, the unusual nature and pathology of the virus hinted that it could be a vaccine or be vaccine-like.

A technological challenge as difficult as inoculating bats in China would be tried at DARPA first. The massive, “Manhattan Project”-level of information suppression executed by the government and the Trusted News Initiative indicates that it would be covered-up if something bad happened. The lab-leak hypothesis and squabbling between Senator Paul and Dr. Fauci indicated that the cover up was more localized. Further, an actual cover-up would be more disciplined with its paperwork. So I presumed that unclassified files would be concealed on a higher network and found them where I expected them to be. I understood what they were and their content, pushed the files off-site, and compiled this report.

