Dr. Sal: EU Causes Higher Fuel Costs, More Supply Chain Problems Over Ukraine

The EU is about to cause chaos, inflation, and supply chain problems over the Ukraine War to ‘punish Russia. Dr. Sal explains the latest repercussions from the Ukraine-Russia war.

The EU has put a price cap on Russian oil. They will only allow Russian oil to be sold below a certain threshold that has not been identified. Their enforcement mechanism will be to forbid insurance companies from indemnifying any cargo over that price cap.

They won’t blockade or stop ships. They’ll do it through insurance.

They want to keep Russian oil flowing because they can’t afford the disruption it will cause. Cutting off all Russian oil would have ramifications across the entire globe.

The EU wants to punish Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, and they seek to do that by lowering the price of Russian oil, thereby not giving him windfall profits, which he hasn’t been getting anyway. Russian oil is already selling for about $20 a barrel cheaper than all other oil.

Considering the ramifications for the tanker market, Dr. Sal says this is going to have ramifications across the globe akin to the supply chain debacle.

The EU was getting most of its oil from Russia, a short haul. They need 1.5 million barrels a day from somewhere to make up for Russian oil. They are going to look to Iran and Venezuela.

Hauling from Russia and the Baltic is a short haul. There will be a large increase in miles to haul from the Middle East and South America. Also, there aren’t enough tankers. The newest tankers are 12 years old. They aren’t being built.

In the clip below, Dr. Sal explains the increased costs of hauling crude as a result. Europe also has to figure out how to get 1.5 million barrels daily. They are planning to put in the cap almost immediately and have no plan. Russia also has to make up for the shortfall.

Russia is looking to buy tankers and develop a shadow tanker fleet.

Watch:

Related