This DREAMer Will Do Anything for This Country, Die for This Country

Dreamer Hilario Yanez came to this country from Mexico at age 1, brought here by his mother. The media and Democrats want all DREAMers to believe Republicans are bigots and only Democrats care about them. To Mr. Yanez, it is obvious Mr. Trump wants to do something about DACA and Democrats are using the DREAMers as “pawns.”

He praised President Trump for courageously tackling the problem during an interview on Fox. He said the government should never have been shut down for DACA. Mr. Yanez said he would “do anything to serve this country, to die for this country.”

Mr. Yanez is a breath of fresh air after years of watching the nasty entitled few who do the bidding of the hard-left by rioting, protesting, screaming down politicians, blocking roads and so much more.

The Daily Caller provided the transcript:

“At the end of the day, here’s a guy who wants to provide a pathway to citizenship for myself and, you know, really make a difference in my life,” Yanez said of President Trump. “I’m for that. Also, I believe we need to have border security so this doesn’t happen again.”

CLOSE THE BORDERS

“And if a wall is necessary to provide another layer for border security to do their job in a safe and responsible manner, then, you know, I think it’s necessary to fund it,” he continued. “The diversity lottery — I think it’s outdated, I think it’s time for people who want to come to the United States to focus on skills so they can contribute to the American economy.”

DEMOCRATS HAVE NO CLEAR MESSAGE

“The Democratic leadership, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, really have no clear message,” he argued. “We have been confused, I think at the end of the day they have been using us as pawns.”

NO HOSTAGE TAKING

“We should have never shut down the government over DACA. We should have never held our American people and our military hostage,” he said, noting that Democrats opted not to solve the DACA problem when they had control of Congress.

NO SHUTDOWN

HE WILL DO ANYTHING FOR THE USA

Ultimately, Yanez said he is proud to be in the United States and would “do anything to serve this country, to die for this country.”