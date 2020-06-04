Drew Brees in big trouble for one sentence

Drew Brees is in trouble for saying he would never disrespect the American flag. Because of that, he is being hammered all over social media. Specifically, he said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

He wasn’t even talking about the riots/protests.

How sick is this?

Brief chat of “FUCK DREW BREES” at protest in New Orleans. Some context (from @Amie_Just): https://t.co/8dAqSqjpId pic.twitter.com/ha7KsAimBK — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) June 4, 2020

dog, drew brees has lost like 50 percent of the league https://t.co/GvEiQxEV8M — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 4, 2020

Ignorance is no longer an excuse for Drew Brees, writes USA TODAY Sports columnist @nrarmour. https://t.co/sdU5zewS6V — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 4, 2020