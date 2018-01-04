Drill Baby, Drill! Liberals’ Heads Explode Over Latest Trump Directive

President Trump widely expanded offshore drilling on Thursday, “opening almost all U.S. coastal waters to potential oil and gas exploration and development,” according to Fox News.

Already, the Interior Department is proposing 47 potential drilling rights auctions for locations all across the U.S. outer continental shelf.

“Responsibly developing our energy resources on the Outer Continental Shelf in a safe and well-regulated way is important to our economy and energy security, and it provides billions of dollars to fund the conservation of our coastlines, public lands and parks,” Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in a statement.

The five-year drilling plan also opens up new areas of exploration off the East Coast from Georgia to Maine, where this type of drilling has been blocked for decades.

Many lawmakers in those states support offshore drilling, though the Democratic governors of North Carolina and Virginia oppose drilling off their state coasts.

