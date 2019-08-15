Drudge Promotes Warren’s Teeny Crowd, Calls It Trumpgret

President Donald J. Trump will pack SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH, tonight. It seats 12,000. A similar number likely will watch on screens outside. Just the same, the media, and Drudge seem to think Big Chief Warren has the upper hand with her “packed” crowds.

Bloomberg News reported “Warren Matches Sanders With N.H. Turnout.”

In what world?

Drudge is creating his own fake news. He linked the piece with the word Trumpgret as in regret. The fact is that Warren spoke to 1,100 people in two events in New Hampshire Wednesday.

His headline reads:

WARREN PACKS CROWDS IN NH

BIG IOWA LEAD

‘TRUMPGRET’?

On Wednesday’s Drudge, he tried to start a recession with charts on bond yields and the like with links to stories blaming the president.

Prior to this Drudge let everyone believe the President was trashing the Second Amendment.

Drudge likes anti-Trump news, and that headline is misleading. Trump will attract 20,000 plus and she attracts 550 an event if we average the two events.

Drudge prefers the dishonest socialist to the man standing for freedom if one judges him by his links. That’s why we promote WhatFinger in an ad on our website.

Frankly, I wonder if Drudge lost his mind.

THE ASTROTURF PROTESTERS ARE ORGANIZING TOO

The pitiful protesters will also try to take away from his rally and the media will take close shots in an attempt to make the noisy left look impressive but they’re lucky if they get a few hundred participants.

Joe Biden’s campaign told the Union Leader they’re organizing a protest during Trump’s rally.

The paper reported the event, called “Stand Up to Hate” will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Portland Pie Co. restaurant just down the street from the arena.

The New Hampshire Progressives for Justice is planning a separate protest, according to the group’s website. Their rally is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m., and protesters will meet on the corner of Elm and Granite streets.

Trump “resisters” are also planning to reserve seats but not attend the rally, according to posts on social media.

They get the ink but not the common man.