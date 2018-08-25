Drunk Illegal Alien Sets Fire to Hospital ER Endangering Lives

A drunk illegal alien set a fire in a hospital Emergency Room at the Washington Adventist Hospital causing extensive damage and endangering dozens of lives.
Henry Padilla-Martinez, 20, of an unknown address, was wandering around the hospital in a drunken stupor when an employee tried to guide him back to his room. That’s when the worker saw Henry’s bed was ablaze.
Staff ran to grab a fire extinguisher and frantically sprayed down the bed to prevent the fire from spreading further.
This took place in sanctuary Tacoma, Maryland where criminal aliens are protected and given healthcare at the expense of taxpayers.
The visible damage included burnt linens, melted plastic framing and discolored flooring. Padilla-Martinez’s room was located directly across from the main nurse’s station, ABC7 local reported.
Authorities note at the time of the fire, there were around 20 staff members and 15 patients in the ER. Fact is, the fire could have killed people – many confined to their hospital beds – had employees not noticed the blaze as quickly as they did.
The fire marshal’s office opted to charge Padilla-Martinez with first-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment. The 20-year-old had a BIC lighter on his person, which investigators believe he used to set the fire.
The report said alcohol played a role in his “poor decision making”. Is that what we call crimes these days? Poor decision making? Does that apply to illegals only?
Padilla is a Honduran national and he faces up to ten years in prison and deportation.
His trial will be October 3rd. We will follow up when he’s sentenced.
Dual level of justice for genuine citizens and illegals, liberals have created a new protected class of people.
“Poor decisions” as an excuse? Why not?
Hillary was excused from a mountain of felonies for an absence of “intent.”
“Judge, I killed that person but honestly, I didn’t intend to do that”
“Judge, I really just intended to make a bank withdrawal but, when the cash drawer opened, just reached out and helped myself”
“Judge, just meant for it to be a goodnight kiss, I didn’t PLAN or intend to rape her, it just happened”
“Judge, I didn’t mean to obstruct justice when I bleach-bit my computer, deleted 33,000 emails under subpoena, beat the snot out of my hand held devices with a hammer… was just protecting my privacy of yoga sessions and wedding planning”
Illegals and Democrats share much in common. They are protected species allowed to operate above the law while any who disagree with the Left are guilty of what ever the Left says they are.