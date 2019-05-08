Drunk person here illegally kills 3 & gets released on bail in sanctuary state

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, is a Mexican national in the United States illegally. He was deported in 2011 and apparently returned illegally. He was drunk, speeding, and driving recklessly Saturday night when he crashed into a family’s live-in trailer near Sacramento, California.

He killed Jose Pacheco, 38, Anna Pacheco, 34, and their son, Angel Pacheco only 10 years of age.

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter is in critical condition, fighting for her life, according to Fox News.

Given all that, what judge in his/her right mind would release him on bail? Apparently, there is at least one in the sanctuary state of California. The fact that the illegal alien posted $300,000 bail is curious. Even more curious is why the judge didn’t up the bail since he killed three people and seriously harmed another.

The judge refused to set bail at $1 million as prosecutors asked so Jardinez walked.

This is what happens in a sanctuary city. The powers-that-be think there is nothing wrong with coming into the country illegally and they don’t see the depth of criminality in drunk driving murder.

Neighbors were furious and afraid.

Then the Feds came along and picked him up. ICE will hold him until the court proceedings. The neighbors are relieved.