Durham Has an Audio Deposition of the ‘Witch Hunt’ Spy Joseph Mifsud

Although former FBI director Jim Comey was guilty of some rule-breaking and crimes, the Attorney General has decided not to prosecute. Joe Di Genova told Laura Ingraham last night on her show that the Attorney General did the right thing. He praised Bill Barr for not over-prosecuting.

That is confusing though. Why did we prosecute General Petraeus, Christian Saucier, Roger Stone, and General Flynn? It would be nice if someone would clear that up. Roger Stone is not even allowed to tell anyone what is going on. He doesn’t have First Amendment rights, thanks to the judge.

In any case, there are bigger fish to fry. Attorney General Bill Barr’s investigator U.S. Attorney John Durham has secured an audio deposition of Joseph Misfud, the spy at the center of the witch hunt against the President.

Mifsud is the Russia-linked Maltese academic, who is also known to spy for Western intelligence. He is accused of attempting to entrap President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign official George Papadopoulos at the behest of the Obama Justice Department.

John Solomon, an executive editor at The Hill, confirmed the information.

“I can report absolutely that the Durham investigators have now obtained an audio-taped deposition of Joseph Mifsud where he describes his work, why he targeted Papadopoulos, who directed him to do that, what directions he was given and why he set that entire process of introducing George Papadopoulos to Russia in motion in March of 2016 — which is really the flashpoint, the start point of this whole Russia collusion narrative,” John Solomon revealed Thursday on Fox News.