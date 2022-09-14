Durham Investigation Reveals Danchenko was an FBI Informant!

By Mark Schwendau

Igor Yurievich Danchenko is a Russian citizen and U.S. resident who works as a Eurasia political risk, defense, and economics analyst. Today, Tuesday, Special Counsel John Durham moved to unseal a motion in limine in the false statements case against Igor Danchenko. In U.S. law, a motion in limine is a motion discussed outside the presence of a jury. It requests that certain testimony be excluded from a jury. It can also be used to get a ruling to allow for the inclusion of evidence in a trial proceeding.

Today’s motion provided new information on details of Danchenko’s lies to the FBI. It also exposed how a previous Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller ignored Danchenko’s false statements and expected testimony from Clinton-connected executive Charles Dolan, and is thus one crazy development. The most damning development: Danchenko was on the FBI payroll as a confidential human source (CHS) from March 2017 through October 2020.

The purpose of making Danchenko a CHS is clear. The investigation of the Crossfire Hurricane (Russian Collusion Delusion, as Trump called it) was plagued with problems. The reasons for opening the investigation were nothing less than a hoax engineered by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats to frame President Donald Trump for something he did not do. Those problems continued as the investigation continued, with claims of Trump/Russia collusion proven outright false. The collateral damage of this hoax resulted in Lt. General Michael Flynn having to leave his appointed office as the national security advisor under the Trump administration. He was accused of lying to the FBI and a Logan Act violation.

The hoax was further exposed with the Carter Page FISA applications submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in October 2016, which relied substantially on the Steele Dossiers (aka Steele Reports). These reports have since been traced back to the Hillary Clinton campaign and revealed as fictional fabrications. These FISA applications were renewed three times. Each application came with its own problems, from FBI lawyers lying about Carter Page to the Court being misled and manipulated.

As if to acknowledge its own misconduct, the FBI made Danchenko a paid CHS in March 2017, just before the third FISA warrant was submitted in April 2017. This allowed FBI Director James Comey’s FBI to work directly with Danchenko to support its investigation against President Trump.

However, Danchenko being a CHS also served a secondary purpose: it protected the Bureau and the Mueller Special Counsel from revealing their “sources and methods.”

How do you hide FBI misconduct?

Bury witnesses that could expose it!

A brief timeline of major events helps us understand:

October 2016: The first Carter Page FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

January 2017: The application for the second FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

January 2017: Danchenko is interviewed by the FBI. At the meeting, he made false statements he spoke to Sergei Millian by phone, and Millian agreed to meet him in New York. Both these claims were false.

March 2017: Danchenko is hired by the FBI as a CHS.

March 16, 2017: Danchenko is interviewed by the FBI and lies, “he received a late July 2016 telephone call from an individual who Danchenko believed was ‘probably’ [Millian”], when in truth and in fact, and as the defendant well knew, [Millian] never called Danchenko.”

April 7, 2017: The application for the third FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

May 9, 2017: President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.

May 17, 2017: Robert Mueller is appointed Special Counsel.

May 18, 2017: Danchenko, again, falsely states to FBI agents that he “‘was under the impression that a late July 2016 telephone call he received was from [Millian’]” when in fact, Millian never called Danchenko.

June 15, 2017: Danchenko lies to FBI agents yet again stating he had never “spoken with PR Executive-1” (Dolan) about the dossier allegations.

June 29, 2017: The application for the fourth FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

October 24, 2017: Danchenko lies to FBI agents again, stating “he had spoken to Millian on the telephone on more than one occasion.”

November 16, 2017: Danchenko lies to the FBI again, stating “he had spoken to [Millian] on the telephone” when he knew he never did.

December 9, 2019: The Horowitz report is released, detailing the DOJ/FBI/Mueller FISA abuse.

October 19, 2020: John Durham is appointed Special Counsel.

October 2020: Danchenko is terminated as a CHS by the FBI.

For background purposes, Danchenko was indicted for multiple false statements given to federal officials during the Trump/Russia investigation.

When the Steele Reports were released, the media received leaks of the most salacious rumors, including that Russian intelligence had a video of Trump involved with prostitutes at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Also known as the “pee tape.”

This allegation came from Danchenko, who attributed it to his sources, one unnamed from the Ritz-Carlton and the other Sergei Millian. Durham will no doubt refute this as, at trial, he is expected to call Bernd Kuhlen, the then-general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel of Moscow, who will deny speaking with or ever meeting Danchenko “in June 2016, or at any time.”

As to Sergei Millian, Durham will show that Danchenko falsely stated to the FBI that this information from Millian “came from a single ten, or fifteen-minute anonymous phone call that allegedly took place in late-July 2016.” Durham will offer that timing is of particular importance.

Then there are Danchenko’s false statements to the FBI about Charles Dolan, an influential Democrat executive with ties to the Clintons. Dolan was given a tour of the Ritz-Carlton Presidential Suite, which was the supposed location of “Trump’s alleged lurid sexual activities.” According to Durham, Dolan is expected to testify at trial.

Durham anticipates Dolan will testify that:

(1) it was he and associate Steven Kupka who attended a lunch with the Ritz-Carlton general manager Bernd Kuhlen and other hotel staff during the June 2016 Moscow trip and that [Danchenko] was not present, and;

(2) neither Donald Trump nor his purported sexual practices were ever discussed at the meeting. Further, the Government also anticipates Dolan will testify that Ritz-Carlton hotel staff did, in fact, provide the aforementioned tour of the presidential suite as part of the June 2016 trip, and, again, Donald Trump and his purported sexual practices were not discussed during that tour.

So what is Durham’s theory on Danchenko’s motive for lying to the FBI about the Ritz-Carlton allegations?

His feeling is it reflects “a deliberate effort to conceal from the FBI Charles Dolan’s role as a source for the Steele Reports and to deceive the FBI regarding Millian’s role (or lack thereof).”

In support of his theory, Durham alleges Danchenko engaged in an “over-arching ‘plan’ to deceive the FBI” relative to his work for Orbis (the company who collected the information contained in the Steele Reports); Durham also plans to introduce:

Evidence Danchenko “on multiple occasions communicated and emailed with, among others, Charles Dolan regarding his work for Steele and Orbis. Evidence that proves Dolan was aware of [Danchenko’s] reporting was part of a ‘related project against Trump’ and that this work was being done on behalf of Steele and Orbis.”

Durham also has evidence back in February 2016, nearly a year before his FBI interview and months before he started collecting information for Christopher Steele, Danchenko told a former employer how to fabricate sources. Danchenko’s advice to “attach multiple sources to information and obscure one’s own role as a source for information is consistent with [Danchenko’s] alleged false statements in which he denied or fabricated the roles of these individuals.”

Expected at trial, if allowed by the judge, will be e-mailed to/from Danchenko, where he discusses his unsuccessful efforts to reach Millian. One email from Christopher Steele will contradict this where he informs the FBI that Danchenko “had met with Sergei Millian on two or three occasions – at least once in New York and once in Charleston, South Carolina.”

And former Special Counsel Mueller’s importance in all of this?

Steele relayed information to the Mueller Special Counsel about the Millian/Danchenko meetings that the Mueller team knew were false. Similarly, Danchenko revealed information to the Mueller team that Steele’s reporting was false. What did team Mueller do with that information?

They hid it from the FISA Court and from the public, according to expert legal observers. Danchenko continued as an FBI CHS throughout the duration of Mueller’s service as Special Counsel. Because of this, Danchenko couldn’t be touched because of his status as CHS, thus protecting Mueller and the FBI.

Sergei Millian, a key witness for Durham, has refused to testify at trial. Millian is somewhere abroad. He has voiced concerns for his personal safety, stating he does not trust the FBI as well as others involved. Durham can’t compel Millian’s attendance. While Millian is a key witness, that doesn’t mean he is essential. The Danchenko e-mails and inconsistent claims are damning enough, and he can be convicted in Millian’s absence.

Durham is seeking to introduce evidence of these lies to establish that Danchenko’s lies were material to the entire Russian Collusion Delusion.

Durham expects Danchenko’s defense to “introduce evidence of FBI investigations into other individuals (Millian, Dolan, and Steele?) the Government anticipates will feature prominently at trial.”

