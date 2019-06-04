During a critical border crisis, Dems pass largest amnesty in history

During a severe border crisis, the House, under the leadership of Nancy Pelosi, passed a vote Tuesday that would grant protection from deportation to illegal immigrants and give millions a path to permanent citizenship status.

The American Dream and Promise Act passed the House with a vote of 236-187. The legislation was brought forward by California Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard and will provide permanent status to illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as minors, as well as to those living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, Newsweek reported.

The legislation would make it so 2.1 million immigrants “would be eligible under the measures for Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.” Over 5,000 DACA recipients have criminal records – and House Democrats are still trying to push through a DACA amnesty? What about the crisis at the border? pic.twitter.com/MUeQIkc3Ox — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) June 4, 2019 When they say 2.1 million, it’s likely many millions more than that. Originally, it was 600,000. Where are these others coming from? DACA will turn 4 or 5 red states blue. Democrats chanted “Si se puede!” which is a communist slogan. It means, “Yes, you can,” which was Obama’s slogan as well. It is the motto of the communist United Farm Workers of America and Marxist Cesar Chavez. BREAKING: The mass amnesty bill just passed the House. Democrats and gallery attendees are currently chanting “Sí se puede!” in the House Chamber. This is happening at the height of a border crisis. WOW! — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) June 4, 2019 It is the largest amnesty in U.S. history if enacted.

If enacted, H.R. 6 would be the largest amnesty in U.S. history. It would do nothing to enforce our laws, but instead reward law breakers. It’s sad that Dems in Congress do not have their priorities straight. I will always vote to put American citizens first. #SecureTheBorder pic.twitter.com/XP71IaIavj — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) June 4, 2019

Seven Republicans voted for amnesty and four were no votes. Look for your congressman on this link.

The seven Republicans who voted to make the border crisis worse with the promise of an amnesty are: Bacon (NE-2) Diaz-Balart (FL-25) Fitzpatrick (PA-8) Newhouse (WA-4) Smith (NJ-4) Hurd (TX-23) Upton (MI-6)

GOP IS STILL DOING LESS THAN NOTHING

At the same time, while the President is negotiating with Mexico and threatening tariffs to begin this week, the Republicans are telegraphing Mexico that the President does not have support in the Senate.

Couldn’t they just shut up for a week or two and see if he can get Mexico to help? Why don’t they care about the invasion by god-knows-who on our border???

Who cares what they think? They don’t support anything he does. These dopes can go back and hide under their desks. Trump is going it alone as best he can. At least they are not communists like the Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Trump’s threatened Mexico tariffs are not supported by a number of GOP members https://t.co/6o6R1LwDPm pic.twitter.com/xeF7KxbLGS — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 4, 2019