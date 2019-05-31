Ebola on the Border? That’s the word some are getting

The border wall funded privately and being built on private land is again being built in Sunland Park. The Mayor caved after a lot of backlash. One of the leaders in this We Build the Wall organization, Brian Kolfage says DHS told him they are seeing cases of Ebola.

There have been suspected cases of Ebola in people coming in illegally from the Congo, Brian Kolfage said. He claims that, currently, nine Congolese with Ebola are being held at the border.

What we don’t understand is why it is being kept secret if true. In any case, it’s not worth the risk. Close the border!

Congolese are coming into the country. Border Patrol screens for Ebola and also screens for Yellow Fever, TB, Malaria, and so on.

A public health official in Laredo, Texas, said 20 Congolese migrants were monitored for Ebola and other diseases in shelters in his city and across the Mexican border in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. Shortly after his announcement during a Laredo City Council meeting, the World Health Organization (WHO) considered declaring a “global emergency” in response to a massive outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We have 8 Congolese right now in one of our shelters and a dozen in Nuevo Laredo,” Laredo Health Director Dr. Hector Gonzalez told the Laredo City Councilman George Altget during a council meeting on April 4. “For them, my concern was Ebola.” He said that due to the time element, the Congolese migrants were not developing symptoms of Ebola. “But, we’re on alert to check that,” he said.

Listen to Mr. Kolfage, a war hero who lost three limbs, describe the cartel members in camouflage on the U.S. side of the border.

One-third of Guatemalans say they are going to come into the United States illegally and that is only one country.

HONDURAS, ANOTHER HELLHOLE

Hondurans send their best also. Some educators — allegedly — set fire to the U.S. Embassy in Honduras again for the second time, claiming we back the repressive regime. Meanwhile, the guy they want is a Communist. Hondurans are told to blame the U.S. for all their problems when communism is their problem.

Hard-left radicals in Honduras and the U.S. are behind the movement, including Irineo Mujica and Bartolo Fuentes. They are supporters of José Manuel Zelaya Rosales who is corrupt and friendly with Maduro.

These are the people coming into our country without vetting.

The protests/riots are orchestrated by communists. Many of the caravans leave from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, one of the most dangerous cities in the world.

Demonstrators set fire to main entrance of U.S. embassy in Honduras https://t.co/vT3rf6HTG5 — Beth Fertig (@bethfertig) May 31, 2019

📌Honduras continues in massive protests and road blockades across the country.

Juan Orlando Hernandez is an illegal president who violated our constitution and was re-elected through a shameful fraud.@NormaJTorres @RepEliotEngel @RepJeffries @gracenapolitano pic.twitter.com/ICgCYmAwIG — ToleranciaCeroh (@ToleranciaCeroH) May 31, 2019