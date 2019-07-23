Economically challenged Rep Tlaib calls for $20 an hour

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) called for a $20 federal minimum wage less than a week after the House of Representatives voted to raise the wage to $15 over the next six years.

She seems to think these low-wage jobs should pay enough to support a family of four.

She is incredibly ignorant of basic economics and doesn’t seem to realize she would kill far too many jobs and too many businesses.

A video from America Rising shows Tlaib making the remarks at an event for One Fair Wage, an organization that lobbies to raise the federal minimum tipped wage. Tlaib said the $15 minimum wage demand needs to be updated to reflect the rising price of food.

“By the way, when we started it, it should have been $15. Now I think it should be $20,” she said.

“It should be $20 an hour, $18 to $20 at this point,” she repeated, continuing to claim that the price of food such as milk and eggs has increased.