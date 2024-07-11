EdD Jill Is Helping Run the Country, Sits in on Meetings

It seems Jill Biden and her profligate son, Hunter, are running the country. Both have sat in on top-level meetings without the proper security clearance. Jill’s advisors are Joe’s advisors. And one aide told a leftist Jewish woman’s group that Jill is part of a three-person brain trust, so they needn’t worry about Joe.

One can only conclude that Jill and her degenerate son are in charge. It will get worse as Biden deteriorates, not because he’s 81, but because there is something wrong with him.

EdD Jill is sitting in on Oval Office meetings.

Megyn Kelly rips Jill Biden for attending Oval Office meetings. pic.twitter.com/vvg1bIfTw1 — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2024

A deeply disturbing part of a July 5th Axios story is the part where they note that Jill’s advisors are his advisors. And they are building a cocoon around him.

“Everyone is miserable, and senior advisers are a total black hole,” a White House official told Axios. “Even if you’re trying to focus on work, nothing is going to break through or get any acknowledgment” from bosses.

EdD Jill’s Advisors Are Running the Show

They particularly focus on Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, the first lady’s top adviser Anthony Bernal, and longtime aide Ashley Williams, who joined the deputy chief of staff’s office when Tomasini ascended to the role earlier this year.

Those close aides have many duties. But officials recall instances of them helping Biden make up for mental lapses, including prompting him to remember people he has known for a long time.

Such moments could be dismissed as normal lapses. But many Biden aides now wonder whether they were signs of something deeper.

One former Biden aide told Axios: “Annie, Ashley and Anthony create a protective bubble around POTUS. He’s staffed so closely that he’s lost all independence. POTUS relies on staff to nudge him with reminders of who he’s meeting, including former staffers and advisers who Biden should easily remember without a reminder from Annie.”

Rest Assured Ed.D. Jill Is Part of a Brain Trust Running the Country

A campaign official allegedly assured donors that the administration has a “brain trust” of three other people they want “running the country” – including First Lady Jill Biden.

Campaign spokesperson Laura Brounstein was talking in a private call via Zoom to members of the grassroots group Jewish Women for Joe and other donors from the Jewish community. They’re not afraid Dementia Joe will seriously damage the country further. They are fearful Donald Trump, who is supportive of Jews and Israel, will win.

It’s okay; Jill’s apparently running the country with her EdD degree to back her up.

They’re terrified of Donald Trump, but not this family:

According to Jewish Insider, which received a leaked recording of the call, Brounstein began by painting a picture of Biden as a dynamic and fully engaged president, describing him as a “busy, in control, crushing it.”

She said: “Obviously, the debate sucked [but] he came back so quickly, and he showed himself to be the thoughtful, powerful, again, vigorous leader he has been throughout his presidency.”

No one elected Jill Biden and her shadow government to be President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DjESeeY6Ir — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) July 10, 2024

Brounstein said, “The brain trust of the Biden presidency is who we want running the country” before naming First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as “people that we want involved in our future.”

So Jill, Kamala, and Kamal’as husband are unelected presidential brain trust??? Who the Hell is Doug Emhoff to run anything? Who are Jill and Hunter to run anything???

EdD Jill is a social climbing dingbat: