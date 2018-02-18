El Rushbo Manages to Shock Chris Wallace on Immigration

One of the most dominating forces on Talk Radio, El Rushbo, appeared on Fox News Sunday today and some of his comments will probably shock people.

At the jump, Rush Limbaugh pointed out that the worst thing the President can do is to claim these Mueller indictments vindicate him. The reason he gave is that Trump is the “target”.

“That’s what this is all about. This is about getting Trump,” Limbaugh insisted. “This whole thing is about setting Trump up for impeachment and the Democrats win in 2018. Donald Trump remains in the cross-hairs, he is the target and there is no let up in that.”

He noted that the real scandal here, he said, is the effort by the Hillary Clinton campaign, with the help of the Obama administration, to sabotage Trump.

He also said it is crucial that the FBI said they did not believe Flynn was lying. That is the crime for which he was indicted. The new judge will deal with that.

Finally, he said, all of this is about protecting Hillary Clinton, and primarily Barack Obama. Hillary has to be protected to keep Obama safe. It’s a politically-motivated probe.

HIS IMMIGRATION COMMENTS WERE STRIKING

On immigration, Rush said Democrats don’t want it solved. They need a permanent underclass to keep their party going.

He said he would give citizenship to all illegal aliens in the country, however many there are, as long as they can’t vote for 15 years. Rush said there would be” no takers on that deal”.

Rush also explained why the Trump administration has been the most economically productive in decades.