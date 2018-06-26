Elaine Chao Beats Back Pajama Boys Attempting to Accost Her Husband

Misinformed pajama boys tried to accost Mitch McConnell as the McConnells left an event at Georgetown, but they were in for a big surprise when his wife stepped in. She blocked them and told them in no uncertain terms to leave her husband alone!

She stands by her man.

The harassers were complaining about separated children at the border. They are clueless thanks to the lying MSM.

A group of protesters confronts Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao with @ProPublica’s audio of children separated from their families at the border while leaving a @Georgetown event. pic.twitter.com/jRKHKBeFpC — Jesus Rodriguez (@jesusrodriguezb) June 26, 2018

THE DEMOCRAT STUNT CONTINUES

Eighteen leftist Attorneys General are going to sue the Trump administration for separating children. It’s a stunt over a manufactured crisis. These are the same 18 who wanted to sue Exxon and climate change doubters. They are supposed to be law enforcement but they’re not, they’re political activists.

The interesting thing is there is a lawsuit that claims illegal immigrant children during Barack Obama’s reign were given psychotropic drugs to keep them calm. Read the court filings.

It is also interesting that by 2014, Barack Obama had separated 72,000 illegal alien children under a different policy.

In addition, former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson admitted he expanded the family detention during the Obama rule. What do people think we should do? Doing nothing encourages more of this.

The separation has been ended and we are back to open borders. The Democrats have nothing to complain about and they’re still complaining — it’s a phony crisis.

Watch: