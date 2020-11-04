Election Results Recap

Opinion

Nothing is decided about the presidential election so far, but one thing is certain, the pollsters are a joke except for Trafalgar, Insider Advantage, and Rasmussen. There might be one or two others that were close. Most of the big pollsters reported that Joe Biden had a six to nine-point lead. That was certainly incorrect. These pollsters should cease to exist after that performance.

The money poured into some of these races was obscene. In the South Carolina senate race, Lindsey Graham’s opponent poured $106 million into the effort to defeat Lindsey. Bloomberg poured about 100 million into the race with tens of millions going to Florida, as did other deep-pocketed leftists.

Last night, I couldn’t share President Trump’s tweets. Did others have the same experience? I heard a few complaints, and it’s very concerning.

The media kept Joe Biden in the lead by holding back on declaring states that were obviously won.

For example, Florida obviously went to Donald Trump for about four hours before the media called it. Miami-Dade supported Trump more than they did in 2016, and all that was left was the Republican Panhandle. Yet, they called Virginia and Arizona for Joe Biden way too early and had to walk back the Virginia call.

President Trump was in the lead in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, and Georgia, but you wouldn’t have known that last night. The lead is disappearing in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia. That is concerning. Mail-in ballots from drop off boxes are not secure.

Also, during the night, Democrats claimed Republicans lost even more seats in the House. That wasn’t true. They picked up seats and closed in on Democrats so that they could win it back two years from now.

Several states aren’t counting and storing ballots correctly. Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania had problems. Earnest questions were raised about the balloting, and they are swing states.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General doesn’t see any reason to question any ballots except those postmarked after Election Day. However, courts changed Pennsylvania’s election laws and allowed non-matching signatures and unclear dates. That seems like a court case.

Litigation is probably going to end this.

It looks like Republicans will keep a slight majority in the Senate, but it’s not decided, and it’s close.

Last night, Biden made it clear he would declare himself the winner when the media gave him the numbers. That drew Donald Trump’s ire, and he said he wanted the voting to stop. He threatened to go to the Supreme Court. Biden’s campaign said they would fight that, and Biden accused the President of trying to stop the counting of legitimate votes.

President Trump should tone down the rhetoric right now. He has a basis to take some of what has gone on to the court, and he shouldn’t alienate the courts.

Currently, most of the media is guessing [senile] Joe and his [communist] running mate will win. Despite how close this race is, the media never let Trump look like he had the lead, even though he did at times.

And one more thing, how in the world could anyone vote for Joe and Kamala?