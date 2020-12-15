Election’s over so AMA says docs can use Hydroxychloroquine to treat COV, how many died unnecessarily?

The American Medical Association has officially rescinded a previous statement against the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Physicians can use it at their discretion.

In March, the AMA had issued a statement that was highly critical of HCQ in regards to its use as a proposed treatment by some physicians in the early stages of COVID-19.

The AMA discouraged doctors from ordering the medication in bulk for “off-label” use. They use it for illnesses like malaria and rheumatoid arthritis.

The AMA also claimed that there was no proof that it was effective in treating COVID. They added it could be harmful in some instances.

As it happens, on page 18 of a recent AMA memo, issued on October 30 (resolution 509, page 3), the organization officially reversed its stance on HCQ. Now, they say its potential for good currently may supersede the threat of any potentially harmful side effects.

Meanwhile, there is evidence that if administered with Azitromycine and Zinc as soon as symptoms appear, it reduces the risk of hospital admission.

