Elijah Cummings’ staff barred from facilities by DHS after behaving badly

Elijah Cummings’ Oversight Committee staffers humiliated the House Democrats. They behaved rudely, disrupting Customs and Border Protection facilities at the border this week, Fox News reported.

They wouldn’t follow instructions.

What is wrong with these people? They behave like Third World leaders.

Cummings sent his staff to visit border facilities for “oversight inspections.” They had plans to send staff again to look at ICE and DBP centers, but that’s not happening.

DHS revoked their access to CBP facilities, saying they “interfered” with law enforcement operations.

They wouldn’t even leave as their schedule mandated. They skipped tours and were “rude” to officers.

DHS will allow ICE visits limited to two hours.

[They probably won’t leave]

The leftist Democrats are very nasty to these officers and we have Ocasio-Cortez and her allies calling the facilities ‘concentration camps.’

It is way over the line to have representatives behaving this badly. There is no excuse no matter how much they hate Trump. They’re driven by hate. Cummings will use this to attack Trump. They also won’t change their behavior.