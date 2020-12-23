Eliminating the Insurrection Act and powering up The Great Reset

AMENDMENT TO TAKE AWAY THE POWER OF THE INSURRECTION ACT FROM THE PRESIDENT

Democrats want to remove the President’s power to employ the Insurrection Act during times of unrest. Is it aimed at President Trump or Biden? Maybe both.

THE INSURRECTION ACT

The Insurrection Act is a power expressly granted to President Trump in the Constitution. An Amendment was added to The National Defense Authorization Act that “Nullifies the President’s use of the Insurrection Act.” This was done to remove power from President Trump in the event there are election-related riots. It also removes the authority from Biden should he become president.

House Amendment 833 was added to House Resolution 6395. It’s likely unconstitutional since it is a power granted to the President under the constitution.

The NDAA amendment was done to prevent the President from deploying the military in the event of unrest. For example, it could be used if Democrats give Antifa and Black Lives Matter the go-ahead to kick-off nationwide Marxist riots.

It could also be used if Congress decides to go with the President’s electors in several swing states and the mob rises up.

The Trump campaign and the President’s lawyers are being vilified in advance of any attempt to make this happen on January 6th.

John Basham with the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society contends there is a lot more going on with this election.

THE REASON FOR THE DEEP CONCERN

Joe Biden’s administration, which suggests a movement towards communism and The Great Reset, which is global neo-communism, is the basis for the deep concern.

John Kerry, the climate guru under the new administration, said the American people overwhelmingly voted for The Great Reset. Biden agrees.

Victor Davis Hanson gives a good summary of what is going on with The Great Reset:

THIS IS WHAT SOME ON THE RIGHT HOPE TO SEE MATERIALIZE

According a memo that National File claims was drafted by President Trump’s strongest advocates in the White House, both U.S. Code and the Constitution contain language that requires Vice President Mike Pence to reject unlawful Electoral College certificates, but Pence must act by no later than Wednesday, December 23.

The drafters of this White House memo believe that the federal check to the states’ elections resides with Vice President Mike Pence in his role as President of the Senate. Additionally, Pence has the sole power determine whether to reject impermissible states of electors. However, Pence is legally required to do this on the fourth Wednesday in December, which this year falls on December 23.

Many disagree with that legal reading.

The drafters of the memo told National File that, assuming the six contested states – Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada – do not remedy their Electoral College certificates by either selecting them in the Legislature or holding another election, President Trump will prevail in the Electoral College.

Unfortunately, no courts have let them present their evidence, and the Trump campaign would go in somewhat empty-handed. There were hearings before state legislatures, but they certified the elections.

We have no idea if the report is accurate. Vice President Pence and his staff have not uttered a word about doing anything like this. We make note of it so people understand some of the converstions discussing employing The Insurrection Act and the military.

In fact, there are reports Vice President Pence is backing away.

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE IS BACKING AWAY

In a report from Axios, White House sources reveal that President Trump is notably angry with many of his supposed “allies” who are not fighting the good fight to defend election integrity, most notably Vice President Pence.

That could be true or a lie.

The President allegedly brought up an ad from the Never Trump group,the Lincoln Project, which claims that Pence is “backing away” from him. According to the sources, Trump believes Pence is “not fighting hard enough” – in the Vice President’s case, he has not made any public comments on election integrity since the election.

As it happens, the Vice President has planned a trip to Israel, Bahrain, and Poland,with a departure date set for January 6th, the same day that he is to chair a joint session of Congress and tabulate and verify the Electoral College votes. One Pence ally told Politico that the timing of the trip is “anything but coincidental.”

All information out from official channels says he’s leaving after the vote to certify Trump’s loss.

The trip comes as other members of the Trump administration — including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner — have made plans to travel abroad during Trump’s lame-duck presidency.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be inaugurated Jan. 20, ending Trump’s term in office.