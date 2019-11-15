Elise Stefanik blows up the Dem narrative and the hearings

Rep. Elise Stefanik, along with other Republicans, tried to ask a “point of order” question during the impeachment hearings several times Friday and she also tried on Wednesday. Soviet Schiff blocked Republican questions over and over. This isn’t a fair fight. When Stefanik finally did get to ask a question with Soviet Schiff’s permission, she hit the Democrat narrative and the hearings out of the park. The last question was the most pertinent.

Stefanik: “In terms defensive, lethal aide – which you were an advocate for – it was not provided by Obama, it was provided by Trump Administration.”

Amb. Yovanovich: “That’s correct.”

Stefanik: “I yield back”

Elise Stefanik Hits a OUT OF THE BALLPARK HOMERUN!!!!

THIS IS WHY SCHIFF DIDN’T WANT TO HEAR FROM HER OR OTHER REPUBLICANS

As Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said, “Dustup at start of GOP section of questioning. GOP NY Rep Stefanik tries to question Yovanovitch. Is cut off by Schiff. Rules of Hse impeachment resolution only allow Nunes or his counsel to pose questions at this time. GOP trying to bring light to issues they see w/process”

Rep. Adam Schiff did not allow Rep. Stefanik to speak most of the time. Schiff is extremely rude to Stefanik, who is very bright and on top of these issues.

At the start of the hearings, Rep. Nunes yielded time to Rep. Stefanik and Schiff refused to let her speak. Stefanik said this was the 5th or 6th time today that Schiff told Republicans they weren’t allowed to ask questions.

Rep. Stefanik tweeted: “Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship.”

Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship.