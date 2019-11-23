Elizabeth Warren blatantly lies to a voter’s face

Elizabeth Warren, who made a name for herself as a fake Indian and a fake-fired pregnant woman, just can’t help herself. She told a voter that her children went to public school, but she left out some information. Her son currently attends a hoity-toity private school.

When confronted by school choice activists — charter school supporters — after a campaign rally on Thursday, Warren said that her children didn’t go to private schools.

“We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids because I read that your children went to private schools,” one activist told Warren. “No, my children went to public schools,” the Massachusetts senator replied.

Publicly available records show that Warren, who has pledged to crack down on school choice if elected, chose to send her son Alexander to Kirby Hall, an elite private school in the Austin area, as the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. Kirby Hall’s 1987 yearbook lists Alexander Warren among the school’s fifth-graders.

Her campaign admitted she sent Alexander to private school.

Choice for her but no one else. She just blatantly lied to this voter.

Holy shit. I have Warren on video lying about where she sent her kids to school. Sarah Carpenter: “I read that your children went to private schools” Warren: “No my children went to public schools” pic.twitter.com/PEHr3jNvjx — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 22, 2019

If she can have a choice, so can these people.

A group wearing “powerful parent network” shirts, a group who opposes Warren’s stance on charter schools started chanting “our children our choice” and “we want to be heard!” during the start of Warren’s speech. pic.twitter.com/IOrysOTDgb — Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) November 21, 2019