Elizabeth Warren Calls for a Coup to Unseat the President

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren, the author of the fake Indian cookbook, Pow Wow Chow, has called for a coup to overturn this presidency. In her op-ed Thursday, a takeoff of the NY Times anonymous op-ed written Wednesday, she called for unseating the President by invoking the 25th Amendment. She wrote:

“If senior administration officials think the President of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren told CNN. “The Constitution provides for a procedure whenever the Vice President and senior officials think the President can’t do his job. It does not provide that senior officials go around the President — take documents off his desk, write anonymous op-eds … Every one of these officials has sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States. It’s time for them to do their job.”

Her demand is unconstitutional. We don’t remove officials we dislike or with whom hysterical morons like her disagree invoking the 25th Amendment. That’s called a coup. The 25th Amendment, which was an outgrowth of the JFK assassination. Itmerely provides a process if the president is incapacitated, for example, if he is shot.

It looks like a planned attack. The leftists won’t accept the will of the American people, are taking control of all media, and are calling Antifa and other Communists on to the streets. And it’s all because they don’t like the agenda that 63 million people voted for.

And before Warren calls someone else insane, she must confess that she is not an Indian.