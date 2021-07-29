Elizabeth Warren is back calling for communism with a wealth tax

















Sen. Elizabeth Warren is back calling for a wealth tax. That is theft and it’s communism. Every dictatorship starts out like this.

First, they use the super wealthy as an excuse. Then they go for the not so super rich, and finally, the middle class.

Warren called out billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, CNBC reported.

Fine, so take his money and leave the rest of us alone.

“It shouldn’t make a difference whether you have real estate, or whether you have cash or whether you have a bazillion shares of Amazon. Yes, Jeff Bezos, I’m looking at you,” Warren, a socialist millionaire, said.

She plans to tax every thing they own every year, over and over — non- liquid assets they might have owned for years and which might not hold their value.

During her 2020 presidential campaign, Warren proposed a 2% annual “ultra-millionaire tax” on net worth over $50 million.

“I want to see us tax wealth, however your wealth is tied up. It shouldn’t make a difference whether you have real estate, or whether you have cash or whether you have a bazillion shares of Amazon. Yes, Jeff Bezos, I’m looking at you,” the Massachusetts Democrat said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“Whatever form you have your assets — diamonds, yachts, paintings — I think there ought to be a tax on that annually,” she added.

Bezos is the wealthiest person on Earth with a net worth of $207.7 billion, according to Forbes.

He does pay a lot of taxes contrary to Warren’s lies.

The rich in this country pay the largest chunk of taxes while almost half of our countrymen pay nothing.

She keeps saying the rich have to pay their fair share. What does that mean? They never define it although Bernie has said 90% or even 100%.

Watch:

Related















