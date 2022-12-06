Elon Musk Exposes Why The News is Fake Today

By Mark Schwendau

At a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing last in mid-2017, FBI Director James Comey made a number of suspicious comments. The one that stood out to honest journalists simply looking to print the truth was when he was asked about Russian influence in the U.S. elections and our ability to combat a foreign actor’s misinformation campaign. The former Director said, “We need to arm ourselves with good troll armies pushing back.”

HUH? You mean like troll armies employed within Twitter, Meta, and Google, Jim? Those kinds of troll armies?

Aside from that, the core issue is it was and is illegal for the FBI to engage in statewide propaganda efforts as outlined in the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948.

The Smith-Mundt Act was established as a prohibition on domestic dissemination of materials intended for foreign audiences by the State Department, information also known as propaganda. The intent was to establish a barrier between government agencies and the news media. For 65 years, the act stood protecting Americans from the dissemination of propaganda posing as truthful news. Keep in mind that propaganda is widely recognized as a tool for empowering dictatorial governments. The Nazis, with Hitler, had a Ministry of Information. Today, it would seem we have the CIA, FBI, and DOJ acting much the same.

Things were going pretty well in this experiment they call America relative to the news. But in 2012, under President Barack Obama, the law was changed with the “Smith-Mundt Modernization Act.” This 2012 act, sponsored by Rep. Mac Thornberry (R- Texas) and Rep. Adam Smith (D- Wash.), changed everything. Their reform was quietly inserted into the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and never open to debate. This effectively nullified the original 1948 act and its intent.

The original act prohibited U.S. organizations from using state resources, including the intelligence community, from influencing public opinion of United States citizens. Obama’s reform to the Smith-Mundt Act allowed the American public to be a target audience of U.S. government-funded mockingbird information campaigns.

Thanks to Elon Musk and his Twitter internal memo dump, we now see that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) acting as useful idiots to the Democrat National Convention (DNC). It was the hidden agenda behind the 2012 Obama changes of this act all along.

To the public, the purpose of the repeal was to disseminate foreign policy-related information. But looking beneath the surface amid a presidential campaign that threatened to transfer control over the government itself from the Democrats to the Republicans, you would have to be pretty naïve not to see their intent. The intent was for the establishment to use this newfound power of the press to influence the next midterm and general election.

This begs the question, have you been watching the “news,” or have you been the consumer of state-sponsored propaganda? It is really pretty obvious, isn’t it?

If you have a mainstream media more intent on the imaginary crimes of the Donald Trump family while obviously avoiding the openly criminal acts of the Joe Biden family, you have a propaganda tool of the Democratic Party and biased, untruthful news. This could be why so few people remain watching the news on broadcast television, and so many printed news publications are in trouble.

This story of the “Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell” was not only never disseminated by the mainstream media but, once again, used their fake checkers to discredit this truthful story. The AP did the exact same thing to cover for Obama on the revision to this Smith-Mundt Act, which is ironically comical since if the act had not been changed, they would not have been allowed to post this “misinformation” back in 2019, as seen here on the Associated Press website to this day, in the article, “Obama did not sign a law allowing propaganda in the U.S.”

So if you are reading this and thinking, “Why should I believe a little independent journalist like Mark Schwendau over the Associated Press?”

I can give you a multitude of reasons:

I am just after finding, knowing, and reporting the truth. My end goal is not protecting Democrats or Republicans. Lifting the ban on government intervention in news dissemination turned what was once covert manipulation (Operation Mockingbird of the CIA) of the media by the government into a transparent “revolving door” between the media and the government. The legalized weaponized propaganda, which resulted in the revision to this act directed at the American people, has become so commonplace in both the mainstream and alternative media that these falsehoods have become called out as terms such as “fake news” and “alternative facts” and “disinformation.” News consumption is now down by the general American public. Regardless of the damage that it causes, or the demonstrably false nature of its claims, those who knowingly publish this fake news face little to no accountability or consequences. This holds true as long as those lies serve those in control. What is less clear is if we are talking about the socialist Democrats or Globalist Elites as those in control today. Notice how the home addresses of the judges of the SCOTUS after Row V. Wade were leaked out, but we still do not have the addresses of the judges who ruled, just recently, against former President Donald Trump and AZ candidate for Kari Lake! The decisions were against the law, illegitimate, and indefensible. Media outlets that provide dissenting perspectives or try to tell the truth are being demonized and silenced at an alarming rate. Many of us tagged “conspiracy theorists” in 2020/2021 are the “vindicated victims” of 2022. The Apple Computer repair store manager, John Paul Mac Isaac, who turned in the Hunter Biden laptop, is a good example! Since 2013, mainstream and alternative variety newsrooms across America have been notably skewed toward the official government (Democrat or Globalists) narrative. Three examples include information about the Covid-19 pandemic — the related “safe and effective” Covid-19 vaccines that proved to be neither — and the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell story. Only a very few independently-funded or self-funded media outlets bothering to question those narratives’ veracity broke through the bullshit but then were penalized by algorithm rankings in such resources as Google and YouTube. The impact of demonetization hurt the ability of these news outlets to remain profitable and solvent. Fake fact-checking and think tanks sprung up after the act was repealed. Again, on the surface, their mission was to ensure only accurate information was disseminated to the American public. The intent was to control the flow of information and ensure alternative points of view or those calling out others as known liars of the government’s narrative were stopped or impeded. Before the act was revised in 2012, if a news reporter at the Washington Post passed off U.S. government propaganda as true news, it wouldn’t be seen as a violation of the law of the act. That law before the 2012 change held that failing to disclose conflicts of interests of key sources and failing to question government narratives would be considered acts of journalistic malice. Another consequence of the ban being lifted has been the growing trend of hiring former government officials, including former U.S. intelligence directors and campaign managers, into the mainstream media. Two less than honorable and reputable examples were former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who had been the key architect of RussiaGate, and after that, committed perjury by lying to Congress, and Donna Brazile, who was interim head of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 campaign when Bernie Sanders got screwed out of the presidential nomination of the DNC in 2016 to advance Hillary Clinton. Clapper went to CNN and Brazile to ABC after that without investigations or charges.

Another example of how our news media is controlled is by way of its commercial sponsors. Any thinking person can see how many commercials are now aired by the Big Pharma drug companies. Then you understand why stories such as nurse manager Tiffany Dover passing out on national television after receiving one of the first Covid-19 vaccinations (December 17, 2020) and not being seen or heard from since are not covered as a follow-up story in the news. The objective is to push the vaccines as safe and effective for everyone, even if they are not. And while all of the mainstream fake fact-checkers such as Reuters and AP claim she is still alive, they have produced no evidence to back their claim, so, again, REVERSE THE 1948 SMITH-MUNDT ACT AS WRITTEN BECAUSE THESE PEOPLE ARE LYING TO YOU!

By the way, my evidence of her being deceased is that her Facebook and Instagram accounts remained dormant after receiving the injection. Having taught college-age youth for 40 years, with roughly the last 20 with the Internet, I know young people are easily subject to addictions. Social media is a current one.

Bottom line, we have “truth in advertising” laws that prohibit liars from making false claims about products. We need a “truth in news” law prohibiting liars from reporting the news.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

