EMAILS! Hillary Lied Under Oath, Operated Unethically, Cozied Up to Putin

Judicial Watch (JW) received another tranche of over 700 pages of emails from Hillary’s unsecured server via a FOIA lawsuit. These are from the batch of emails Hillary tried to have destroyed and which the FBI said only contained three classified emails. This small set of emails contained several classified emails.

They show that Hillary not only lied under oath, but she operated unethically and cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

HILLARY LIED UNDER OATH

Hillary said twice, once under PENALTY OF PERJURY, that the 55,000 emails she turned over were all her work-related emails.

In 2017, the FBI found 72,000 documents Hillary tried to delete and forwarded them to the State Department. The last 5,000 from this lawsuit of the recovered Clinton emails have been forwarded to JW.

The collection includes five new classified emails and communications with controversial figures Lanny Davis and Sidney Blumenthal.

UNETHICAL BACK CHANNELS

In the emails, she discussed foreign policy and personnel matters.

Hillary Clinton was required to turn over all her emails in 2014 after an inspection turned up her personal server. By the way, she used that email to communicate with the President who used a fictitious name.

Not only did Hillary lie about the emails after illicitly using a personal unsecured server, but she engaged in the unethical practice of communicating with foreign leaders through back channels.

She was undoubtedly operating without government knowledge or control.

“In September 2, 2010, email exchange marked classified, longtime Clinton lawyer confidante Lanny Davis tells Secretary Clinton that he could serve as a private channel for her to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he had a ‘private and highly trusted communication line, unofficial and personal, to PM N[etanyahu],’” Judicial Watch notes.

CHUMMY WITH PUTIN

The only Russian collusion that ever shows up is with her and the Obama administration. It showed up in the emails.

One email “shows a meeting with pro-Putin, Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who was reportedly involved in a Russia-rigged election for president of the Republic of Georgia.”

On May 29, 2012, Clinton political operative Craig T. Smith emailed Cheryl Mills, asking if the meeting would happen, saying “Would be a good thing if it can work out.”

One email showed Joe Biden, then-Vice President, was considering a Biden-Putin Commission.

SHE KNEW AND WAS NEGLIGENT

The emails also prove she knew she had a secured government email that she was supposed to be using.

Also to be noted is that previous emails showed Clinton negligently and recklessly revealed Sean Smith’s location in one of the emails she sent to Ambassador Christopher Stevens over her unsecured server. His mother Patricia Smith and the father of Tyrone Woods, Charles Woods, are suing Hillary Clinton for wrongful death.