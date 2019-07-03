‘Empty Barrel’ Frederica Calls for Prosecution of People Mocking Congress

The joke of a representative in a cowgirl hat, Frederica Wilson, doesn’t care much for our First Amendment and has called for the silencing and the prosecution of people online who mock congresspeople. The Progressive agitator only means Democrats since she spends a lot of time trashing her Republican colleagues. In her spiel this week, she conflates legal speech — which includes mocking congresspeople — with illegal speech — such as threatening speech.

In summation, she wants to shut down free speech.

“Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace and there is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable,” Wilson said. “We’re gonna shut them down and work with whoever it is to shut them down and they should be prosecuted. You cannot intimidate members of Congress, threaten members of Congress, it is against the law and it’s a shame in this United States of America.”

When it comes to Republicans, Frederica will mock to the end of her time. That’s okay apparently.

There’s no question Trump is guilty but the current Senate will never find him guilty of anything. If the House impeaches him the Senate will exonerate him w/in days & he’ll use the next year to proclaim innocence from his bully pulpit: No collusion No obstruction Witch Hunt 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vlZ9SeGFnm — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) June 24, 2019

Wilson is the congresswoman who famously set up the President to embarrass him when he called the wife of a deceased soldier, Army Sergeant La David Johnson, to offer his sympathies. She is also the one who called Chief of Staff Kelly a racist for calling her the ’empty barrel’ she is.

Unfortunately, Democrats are silencing the right and the next step will be imprisonment if Democrats are in charge.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook is not doing enough to fight what they deem to be “political disinformation.” They are silencing everyone on the right with bogus claims of hate speech.

Senator Elizabeth Warren called for the tech giants to stop her idea of “vile lies.” She too will demand the gutting of the First Amendment.