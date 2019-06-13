‘Enemy of the People’ Acosta Mobbed by No One at a Grand Book Signing

Usually, book signings are to meet your fans and sign books while they flatter you. Not so for Jim Acosta. No one was at this book signing to see him and he was surrounded by unsold books on the counter advertising discounts. Acosta claimed it was a “surprise signing.” Perhaps, but you must notice that people in the book store ignored him?

He tweeted these photos of himself standing alone just signing books with no people there coming to see him. It’s reminiscent of the time last year when he stood next to a big fence on the border saying he couldn’t see any illegals crossing. He doesn’t have a good sense of the optics here. The publisher could have hired some actors for the photo-op.

As you may have guessed, he didn’t need any security for this event.

Surprise signing at Arlington, Virginia Barnes & Noble! pic.twitter.com/8UCrbfwsQ4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

Jim Acosta goes unnoticed at book signing, signs book for himself pic.twitter.com/e2KhyeMRIc — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2019

Here he is on June 11th at a book signing and interview. Look, no people!

If you want a COLLECTIBLE signed book with a plate, just pay $30 on this link or not.

Here are a few more reactions for your reading pleasure.

We care probably about as much as this guy. pic.twitter.com/OkR5dGOnpd — CJ Duckworth (@cjduckworth_usa) June 13, 2019

There have literally been more humans to set foot on the moon than showed up for your book signing. — Jason Smith (@TJSmithEsquire) June 13, 2019

Not even one co anchor showed up. pic.twitter.com/dOrnzZAKVs — T!M 2⃣3⃣™ 🤯 🇺🇸 (@DragonFan96) June 13, 2019

Sneaky way to insure B&N can’t send back unsold inventory — Scott Miller (@cornellianScott) June 13, 2019