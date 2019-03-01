Energy Secretary Blasts AOC’s “Cockamamie Ideas”

Rick Perry was on the Brian Kilmeade show this week and blasted the Green New Deal proposed by Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Markey.

“This is a bunch of kids who’ve never been on the playground before, they’ve never even been on the field of play before they’re sitting on the sidelines and they’re saying here’s what I can do,” Perry said.

“’Let’s do this, zero emissions in 10 years. Alright let’s go do that.’ Not having any idea the cost of that. The Green News Deal: 93 trillion dollars. This on it’s face makes it a fantasy.”

Perry said we should be “celebrated” for reducing emissions in the last 20 years. “The good news is America’s reducing emissions. America’s leading the world in emissions.”

Over the last decade, the U.S.has been the largest cutter of carbon dioxide emissions in the “history of energy,” said Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

This extremism is unnecessary and is nothing but a power grab.

Perry said that Texas is now producing more renewable energy percentage-wise than the European Union. We ought to be celebrated instead of putting up these “cockamamie ideas” that are coming out of left field. It seems like a bunch of kids that are saying, ‘I’m gonna one up ya and come up with even a crazier idea!'”

Perry explained that the one truly clean form of energy is nuclear, but Democrats hate it.

Tucker had a guest on his show last night who explained the danger of relying on solar and wind. It’s unreliable, but it’s more than that. It is common sense really.