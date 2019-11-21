Energy Secretary Perry Says Sondland Misrepresented His Role — He Lied

Both Vice President Mike Pence and the State Department accused EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland of not telling the truth during his testimony in the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.

Sondland testified on Wednesday that he spoke directly with Vice President Mike Pence about concerns that a delay in aid to Ukraine was tied to a request for an investigation into Joe Biden and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The State Department reacted to Sondland’s constant accusations about State not providing him with his emails and other documents. They explained in their statement that Sondland could access his documents and emails at any time if he chose to do so.

THE ENERGY DEPARTMENT

The Energy Department has also rebuked Ambassador Sondland for misrepresenting the entire situation.

The DOE stated Sondland’s testimony “misrepresented both Secretary Perry’s interaction with Rudy Giuliani and direction the Secretary received from President Trump. As previously stated, Secretary Perry spoke to Rudy Giuliani only once at the President’s request. No one else was on that call. At no point before, during or after that phone call did the words ‘Biden’ or ‘Burisma’ ever come up in the presence of Secretary Perry.”

Just In: Energy Department issues new statement that accuses Sondland of misrepresenting Perry’s role. pic.twitter.com/VXpxn0aPht — Ari Natter (@AriNatter) November 20, 2019

The Department of Energy says Sondland has “misrepresented” Perry’s interaction w Guiliani + Trump. Says at “no point” did the words “Biden” or “Burisma” come up in his presence https://t.co/hFV1H2JLL0 pic.twitter.com/Hxs5gBDqqE — lesley clark (@lesleyclark) November 20, 2019

SONDLAND THREATENED AND BOYCOTTED

Sondland testified he has been threatened, his family has been threatened, and his businesses boycotted. That might account for his big ‘cover his butt’ testimony Wednesday.