Enraged Elijah Blames DHS Secretary for Problems Congress Caused

Partisan Elijah Cummings viciously ripped into DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan for not doing enough for the illegal aliens pouring through our borders.

We had over 100,000 people a month for at least three months in a row come through. No nation in the world is equipped or should be expected to be equipped to handle this influx.

On top of that, the Democrats in Congress fought the sending of humanitarian aid until the Border Patrol almost ran out of funds.

“We are the greatest country in the world. We are the ones that can go anywhere in the world and save people, make sure they have diapers, make sure they have toothbrushes, make sure they’re not laying around defecating in some silver paper,” Rep. Cummings raged.

“Come on. We’re better than that. And I don’t want us to lose sight of that. When we are dancing with the angels, these children will be dealing with the issues that have been presented to them. How do you say to a two-year-old, ‘Your mother, we can’t find your mother, but we can find her keys. We can find her keys. Got your mama’s keys?’ So, I just think we can do better. And we can go on and on and on, but I’m hoping that we will see some immediate improvements. I just want to see an improvement.”

The one thing that is certain is none of the foreigners coming in illegally had toothbrushes on their way to the United States.

Cummings is very abusive here as he grandstands.

A staggering 2.5 million children are now homeless each year in America. This historic high represents one in every 30 children in the United States.

Who is fighting for them and why are we taking in hundreds of thousands of poor foreigners when we can’t take care of our own.

Where is Elijah Cummings on this issue?

Congress will not close the loopholes that are encouraging these people from other lands to come here illegally. They continually make it worse and encourage more to make the dangerous journey.

Last week, the Democrats in Congress abused the former ICE director Tom Homan but he let them know in a fiery exchange that Congress is responsible and they are.

This is insanity: Dem Rep. Garcia claims Former ICE Director Thomas Homan doesn’t care about children because “these children do not look like children that are around you.” Then he asks, “Have you ever held a deceased child in your arms?” Homan UNLOADS on him in response: pic.twitter.com/HMw7o4Z85v — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 12, 2019