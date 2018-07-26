Entire Media Backs Rude, Disrespectful Behavior of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

Some in the media do their level best to embarrass the President in front of foreign leaders. They scream out inappropriate questions and various leaders have commented. When Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sat with the President during a pool spray, Acosta and other reporters sounded very unprofessional. It prompted Rutte to ask, “Are they always like this?”
The President is trying to help Americans and grow the economy. He took on an issue no President has dared address – the trade imbalance. Yesterday should have been a positive, productive event and it would have been if the media was fair. The President secured an excellent tariff deal with the EU President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Look at the expression on the EU President’s face during the reporter’s “questioning”. It says it all.
Their behavior is more damaging to the media image than the President’s, but they don’t seem to realize it or care. Usually, it’s CNN’s Jim Acosta making a fool of himself. On Wednesday, it was CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Often it’s all of them.
At the end of the pool spray, Collins yelled questions to ruin the good-news about tariffs. She’s looking to be the female Acosta.
“Did Michael Cohen betray you, Mr. President?” she asked.
Collins then dropped this one, “Mr. President, are you worried about what Michael Cohen is about to say to the prosecutors? Are you worried about what is on the other tapes, Mr. President?”
She also yelled out: “Why is Vladimir Putin not accepting your invitation, Mr. President?” [There is no evidence Russian President Putin isn’t accepting the invite.]
The reporter didn’t expect him to answer the questions, her obvious intent was to distract from the good news. The media are activists and protesters, not journalists.
If the media thinks they are fooling the average, fair-minded American, they’re not. However, it plays well with the left, never Trumpers and the media.
Watch this clip:
CNN enhanced the audio of the questions @kaitlancollins tried to ask Trump that resulted in her being barred from a White House event pic.twitter.com/jIKibK0zo7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2018
ANYTHING GOES
As a result, Collins was disinvited from the Rose Garden event that took place immediately after the appearance.
“Just because the White House is uncomfortable with a question regarding the news of day doesn’t mean the question isn’t relevant and shouldn’t be asked,” she said later.
The entire media, including Bret Baier speaking for Fox News joined in the attack on the new communications director Bill Shine and the White House. They stood behind the rude reporter.
They claim it is in bad taste to boot the reporter. Apparently her bad taste is A-OK with the corrupt media. There is a time and a place for her questions. The media gets to abuse press secretary, Sarah Sanders daily, but that isn’t sufficient. Listen to one of these White House pressers available on youtube, it’s unbelievable.
Sarah Sanders explained:
Sarah Sanders told the media what actually happened.
“At the conclusion of the press event in the Oval Office, a reporter shouted questions and refused to leave despite repeatedly being asked to do so,” Sanders’ statement read.
“Subsequently, our staff informed her she was not welcome to participate in the next event but made it clear that any other journalist from her network could attend.”
The White House statement:
JUST IN: White House releases statement on incident Wednesday with CNN correspondent. pic.twitter.com/YsUJwhK1HF
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 25, 2018
Listen to this noise when the Dutch Prime Minister visited. This goes on all the time.
We ALL know that CNN is a shill organization full of HACKS. ALL of us know…
Correct. Kick em all out…… They are all hacks and ignorant
Press lied….shocking never happens ever
I’m convinced that there must be an IQ test for journalists. If you are “above” a certain IQ you are disqualified. Even though they Work in the “news” business they seem to be quite ignorant of news. Maybe if they spent less time texting each other and read a little they would do better.
RSBN has brought in one person who went to “journalism school” and it was quite fascinating what she said is highlighted in that education. There is extensive teaching on “reading a teleprompter”. This would suggest the vast majority of journalism careers are in front of a camera. This sounds disproportionate on its face.
How interesting is it that news commentators are so worried how the American image “looks” to the rest of the world, while they are also players on the world stage in these events. Foreign dignitaries meeting at the White House are undoubtedly covered worldwide and the “antics” of reporters would be seen. They sound more like protestors or “hecklers” in that room.
There is a certain “etiquette” at these events. If one looks at other countries where there is a press gathering you do not see such outbursts at the end. Now, when they are on the South Lawn as the President is walking there can be a reason for “yelling” questions, but in a small room it looks ridiculous. There are times when some nearly have to be dragged out. So, when reporters “complain” about how We look to the world they, too, show America to the world.
It is compounded upon when the President travels abroad and these same reporters act in the same manner. There have been occasions where the “foreign press” have shown their disdain for the actions of OUR press.
Facebook had to stamp down calls from reporters to “ban” Fox News from Facebook calling them incorrigible and proliferating a lot of misinformation.
Well gee-whiz, like any good a) Nazi, b) fascist, c) blood-thirsty dictator, d) racist, e) (fill in the blank with today’s fabricated -phobe epithet), Emperor Trump silences, imprisons and/or murders ALL those pesky journalists like Castro(s), Putin & their forebears (Pol Pot, Mao et al), rather than allow them to constantly berate him in the Public Square, right? No, wait a minute……
Here’s a history lesson for all the whiny, ignorant current “journalists”. Lincoln, if he thought you were being unfair, would shut down your newspaper and throw journalists in jail. The good old days.
There are no more true journalist anymore, at least not in the press because they just want their 15 minutes of fame by behaving obnoxous and stupid, in other words they want to be the news.
What has happened to Fox News.I hope they are not joining Fake News…How can they take up for someone that wasn’t asking a question to be answered or didn’t expect it to be.She was doing one thing and that was to embarrass and aggravate the President.
I know people who work for Fox in NYC. They are mostly liberals trying to report news as if they are conservative. Hannity is legit and so is Tucker. Many are left-wing.
Notice how many in the White House press room are affiliated with two networks CNN and MSNBC.
MSM=CIA Both must be dismantled.