Entire Media Backs Rude, Disrespectful Behavior of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

Some in the media do their level best to embarrass the President in front of foreign leaders. They scream out inappropriate questions and various leaders have commented. When Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sat with the President during a pool spray, Acosta and other reporters sounded very unprofessional. It prompted Rutte to ask, “Are they always like this?”

The President is trying to help Americans and grow the economy. He took on an issue no President has dared address – the trade imbalance. Yesterday should have been a positive, productive event and it would have been if the media was fair. The President secured an excellent tariff deal with the EU President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Look at the expression on the EU President’s face during the reporter’s “questioning”. It says it all.

Their behavior is more damaging to the media image than the President’s, but they don’t seem to realize it or care. Usually, it’s CNN’s Jim Acosta making a fool of himself. On Wednesday, it was CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Often it’s all of them.

At the end of the pool spray, Collins yelled questions to ruin the good-news about tariffs. She’s looking to be the female Acosta.

“Did Michael Cohen betray you, Mr. President?” she asked.

Collins then dropped this one, “Mr. President, are you worried about what Michael Cohen is about to say to the prosecutors? Are you worried about what is on the other tapes, Mr. President?”

She also yelled out: “Why is Vladimir Putin not accepting your invitation, Mr. President?” [There is no evidence Russian President Putin isn’t accepting the invite.]

The reporter didn’t expect him to answer the questions, her obvious intent was to distract from the good news. The media are activists and protesters, not journalists.

If the media thinks they are fooling the average, fair-minded American, they’re not. However, it plays well with the left, never Trumpers and the media.

CNN enhanced the audio of the questions @kaitlancollins tried to ask Trump that resulted in her being barred from a White House event pic.twitter.com/jIKibK0zo7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2018

As a result, Collins was disinvited from the Rose Garden event that took place immediately after the appearance.

“Just because the White House is uncomfortable with a question regarding the news of day doesn’t mean the question isn’t relevant and shouldn’t be asked,” she said later.

The entire media, including Bret Baier speaking for Fox News joined in the attack on the new communications director Bill Shine and the White House. They stood behind the rude reporter.

They claim it is in bad taste to boot the reporter. Apparently her bad taste is A-OK with the corrupt media. There is a time and a place for her questions. The media gets to abuse press secretary, Sarah Sanders daily, but that isn’t sufficient. Listen to one of these White House pressers available on youtube, it’s unbelievable.

Sarah Sanders explained:

Sarah Sanders told the media what actually happened.

“At the conclusion of the press event in the Oval Office, a reporter shouted questions and refused to leave despite repeatedly being asked to do so,” Sanders’ statement read.

“Subsequently, our staff informed her she was not welcome to participate in the next event but made it clear that any other journalist from her network could attend.”

The White House statement:

JUST IN: White House releases statement on incident Wednesday with CNN correspondent. pic.twitter.com/YsUJwhK1HF — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 25, 2018

Listen to this noise when the Dutch Prime Minister visited. This goes on all the time.