EPIC! President Trump Says SUPPORT the Green New Deal

President Trump wants us to root for the Green New Deal and he has a great reason! It will kill the Socialists/Democrats. He is off script for his CPAC speech.

Trump mocks the Green New Deal at #CPAC2019 “I encourage it. I think it’s really something Democrats should promote. When the wind stops blowing, that’s the end of your electric,” he jokes. pic.twitter.com/3GZu6snUFt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 2, 2019

President Trump continues to mock Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal: “When I’m on the debate stage with one of these maniacs. I mean, trains to Hawaii. How do you get to Europe? We have not figured that one out yet, we don’t use airplanes anymore” pic.twitter.com/F6on0kQ7B9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 2, 2019

President Donald Trump: “Democrat lawmakers are now embracing socialism, they want to replace individual rights with total government domination.” pic.twitter.com/x4ZlbYlgl1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 2, 2019

