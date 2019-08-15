Epstein autopsy shows break in hyoid bone, more consistent with homicide

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10th. His death took place during the night. This was 24 hours after 2,000 documents in his sex trafficking case were unsealed. A number of prominent politicians and other figures were named.

Three prison guards found Epstein at 6:38 or 7:30 am after he had appeared to hang himself in his jail cell. Epstein had also attempted — allegedly — to take his life on July 24th.

On Monday, during a speech he was giving to the Fraternal Order of Police, Attorney General Bill Barr told his audience, “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

Barr also reassured everyone that the case would continue, saying, “Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”

Reports yesterday indicate that the Epstein guards did not check him every 30 minutes as required. There were vague CBS reports of shouting and shrieking in his cell before he died or when guards found him.

The New York Times reported that the corrections officers slept for three hours during their watch and then falsified records.

Now, the Washington Post is reporting that an autopsy found that financier Jeffrey Epstein sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, according to two people familiar with the findings, deepening the mystery about the circumstances around his death.

Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.

According to anonymous sources, Sampson’s office is seeking additional information on Epstein’s condition in the hours before his death. That could include video evidence of the jail hallways, which may establish whether anyone entered Epstein’s cell during the night he died; results of a toxicology screening to determine if there was any unusual substance in his body; and interviews with guards and inmates who were near his cell.

Hyoid fractures are controversial in jailhouse and other contentious deaths. Such was the case of Ronnie White in 2008 whose death was declared a homicide when a Maryland state medical examiner discovered the teen had a broken hyoid.

Medical examiners concluded White was probably strangled with a sheet, towel, or “crux of the elbow.” The officer who moved his body pleaded guilty to obstruction, but no one was ever charged in his death.