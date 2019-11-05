Epstein cover-up! “We had the Prince, We had Clinton, We had everything”

Amy Robach, an ABC News anchor admits on tape that she had the story about Jeffrey Epstein for three years. The tape of her admission was recorded without her knowledge by a Project Veritas whistleblower who still works at the network. According to the attorney involved, Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known.

Buckingham Palace found out ABC News had the goods on the Prince and put unbelievable pressure on them to kill the story. Ms. Robach heard Alan Dershowitz was implicated and also put pressure on the network to drop the story. She said they had Bill Clinton, they had everything. The victim had pictures, ABC News had everything.

This tape of Ms. Robach’s admission was made in late August.

ABC News still hasn’t put the story on the air.

Ms. Robach was very concerned about why she couldn’t tell the story after they convinced the frightened young woman to come forward.

The reporter believes 100% that Epstein was killed. He made his whole living blackmailing people. There were a lot of powerful men on those planes and who came into that apartment, she said.

Robach believes someone made it appear that he tried to kill himself, but she believes that was to “plant the seed” he was suicidal.

The reporter had a lot on Epstein’s buddy Maxwell too and said “she should be careful.” Maxwell recruited all of these girls. “She should watch her back,” Robach said.

Who spiked the story?

UPDATE

After this was released, Ms. Robach said she wasn’t referencing what ABC knew and the report didn’t meet ABC’s standards.