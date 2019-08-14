Epstein had this lovely portrait of hid buddy Bill hanging prominently

The Daily Mail has a photo of a scandalous portrait of Bill Clinton supplied by a woman who wishes to remain anonymous.

She saw it inside his $56 million mansion in New York.

The source went to see Epstein with a business proposal and saw a child, about 14, waiting to see him. At the same time, she caught sight of a portrait of Bill Clinton in a blue dress (ala Monica Lewinsky) with red heels, lounging in a seductive pose.

She found it shocking and said it definitely was Clinton. His hand was in an odd position. That doesn’t mean Bill posed for it, but Clinton and Epstein were friends for years. Clinton took at least 26 trips to Orgy Island.